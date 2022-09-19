How old is Queen Rania of Jordan? Internet gushes over Royal's defense of Queen Elizabeth's 'lavish' funeral

Queen Rania of Jordan has become an internet sensation after she defended the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services in the UK.

Before attending the late monarch's state funeral, the Jordanian Queen was asked her thoughts on the "lavish" preparations around Queen Elizabeth's funeral ceremony.

To this, 52-year-old, Queen Rania replied:

"What you are speaking about, the pageantry and the ceremony, this is part of the British brand. This is what distinguishes you from the rest of the world. People look at this country in awe and I think there's been so much respect from all over the world just looking at how things have been done and conducted in such an orderly fashion over the last 10 days."

"What you are speaking about, the pageantry and the ceremony, this is part of the British brand. This is what distinguishes you from the rest of the world. People look at this country in awe and I think there's been so much respect from all over the world just looking at how things have been done and conducted in such an orderly fashion over the last 10 days."

The Queen also said that she admired the "smooth transition" of the swearing in of King Charles III and "how people have really closed ranks and come together."

Twitter reacts to Queen Rania's comments

After Queen Rania's comments defending the British monarchy went viral, Twitter applauded the confidence and elegance with which she responded to the journalist's question. While some called her an "example," others said she wasn't just stylish but also elegant and intelligent.

Queen Rania gets it unlike the Intellectuals Yet Idiots.

Queen Rania saying what we're all thinking, and doing it flawlessly

Queen Rania articulates herself in English better than I ever could, wow!

If I was a 100% republican, Queen Rania of Jordan would absolutely convert me to 100% monarchist.



Phwoar!

She answered so well and articulate with diplomacy and elegance.



She answered so well and articulate with diplomacy and elegance.

"This is what distinguishes you from the rest of the world!"



What a "trap" for Queen Rania. She answered so well and articulate with diplomacy and elegance. "This is what distinguishes you from the rest of the world!"

Queen Rania dubbed Queen Elizabeth II's death "end of an era"

As she spoke to ITV News, Queen Rania spoke about how Queen Elizabeth II's "warm and remarkable legacy" gave her direction. She added that the latter's death marks the "end of an era. The Queen of Jordan continued:

"To me she is the Queen of the world. She may be the Queen of England but I think symbolically she is the Queen to all of us."

Princess of Wales News @HRHPWales



Queen Rania talking about Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Rania also commented on the sense of unity she has seen after Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She said that people kept their grudges apart and paid homage to Britain's longest-serving monarch.

She added that Queen Elizabeth didn't just have an "incredible impact" during her life but she managed to unite the country even after her death. The 52-year-old noted that the people of the UK came together to remember the most important thing and kept in mind that they were all unified in their love for the nation and their Queen.

The Queen of Jordan is passionate about education and education people of her nation

Born on August 31, 1970, Queen Rania graduated from the American University of Cairo in Business Administration in 1991.

That same year, she shifted to Amman and started working for New York-based Citibank, before switching to a marketing position with Apple Computers.

In January 1993, she crossed paths with her then-future husband Prince Abdullah bin Al Hussein at a dinner party hosted by his sister.

Five months later, in June 1993, the duo got married. Together, they share four children, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

In an interview, the Queen told Hello Magazine that she makes sure to take time off for her kids and tries to tuck them into bed every night. The Queen also reads her kids their favorite bedtime stories and recites verses from the Koran as they sleep.

The Queen of Jordan also works towards reforming the education system, compulsory English language training, and having better school facilities. She supports the micro-fund movement, which provides financial aides to budding entrepreneurs.

