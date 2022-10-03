Quordle #253 hints and answers for today: Tuesday, October 4

Quordle, the popular word game, has been around for over eight months now, and attracts new players every day. The game was launched shortly after the word-game Wordle became popular. Quordle was designed to be four times more challenging than Wordle, which inspired the game. As intended, the game requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less.

The game presents players with grids in which they are supposed to enter letters. Depending on the accuracy of the letters entered, the tiles change colors. For accurate letters, the tiles change to green. For letters that belong to the word but have not been entered in the right place, the tile color changes to yellow. The tile color changes to gray when the letter entered is incorrect.

Players must avoid entering such letters in future attempts as they will not belong to the word in that grid. Players can also remember some tricks before guessing the word Quordle has given them. The game often gives words with repetitive letters. These letters can either be in continuous or non-continuous positions.

Sometimes, Quordle gives words which end with a Y. Such words can be adjectives, non-adjectives or nouns. The game also tends to give words with consonants including W or Z. The game, more often than not, will give words that have vowels.

Quordle #253 hints: Today's game has three words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: The first word in today’s quordle has continuous repetitive letters in the first and second positions, and another set of repetitive letters in the third and fifth positions. The word starts with L and refers to an animal of the camel family.

Hint 2: The second word in today’s game again has repetitive letters in the second and third positions. It refers to an aquatic mammal that eats fish and belongs to the weasel family.

Hint 3: The third word in today’s game is an adjective ending with a Y. The word describes something which is covered in dirt.

Hint 4: This word has repetitive letters in the first and third positions. The word begins with an E and ends with a D. It means to fix (an object) firmly and deeply in the surrounding mass.

Quordle #253 answers

The first word in today’s game is 'Llama'. Cambridge Dictionary describes Llama as a large South American animal with a long neck and long hair, often kept for its meat, milk, or fur and to carry heavy loads.

The second word in today’s game is 'Otter'. Collins Dictionary describes the otter as a small animal with brown fur, short legs, and a long tail. Otters swim well and eat fish.

The third word in today’s game is 'Mucky'. Mucky means something which consists of mud or muck; something which is full of dirt.

The last word in today’s game is 'Embed'. Merriam Webster describes the word as to enclose closely in or as if in a matrix, or to make something an integral part of.

