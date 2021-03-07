"Racist Cinderella": Camila Cabello attends "racist rehab", and Twitter is divided 

Camila Cabello was in hot water five months ago when some racist Tumblr posts resurfaced. Camila was a teenager at the time she made these posts, but the racist language and themes upset many. Camila offered a public apology, which is seen in this Twitter post:

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

Camila Cabello recently contacted the National Compadres Network, a racial equity organization, to take part in weekly racial healing sessions. Camila also helped provide $250K to 10 organizations during her time with the National Compadres Network.

He forgot to add racist to his description — Wesley Copper (@wescop) March 3, 2021

Camila Cabello said that she has changed through time and experience. She mentioned that things like BLM and movements that expose racial injustice in our systems didn’t have as much of a voice when she was a teenager. Today, there is a lot more awareness of the issues and she wants to help push that awareness.

The first racist Cinderella 🤩 — 𝑲𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒂 | 𝑲𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂 𝑲𝒂𝒎 𝑬𝑹𝑨 (@vampire_slauer) March 4, 2021

Many on Twitter were happy to see that Camila Cabello had gone so far from how she once was as a teenager to today. They see Camila taking these classes and providing money so that they can do more good work as a good thing. They appreciate Camila doing her part to try and make up for how she used to think.

in no way do i support her past remarks and actions. but isn’t it a good thing to want to grow and better yourself? people are capable of change if you give them the tools to do it. taking accountability and actively growing from your past is better than a notes app apology. — ri (@riixnna) March 5, 2021

People are literally so quick to judge someone by their past. She came to US when she was 7 and learned english after coming to the US. We don't know what kind of environment/neighbourhood she was brought up in — SELFISH LOVE OUT NOW (@camilailycabeyo) March 7, 2021

It surprises me how people think they can judge someone for their past, they make it seem as if people cannot evolve and think differently, I'm almost sure that many of those who comment judging Camila have said racist comments even without realizing it. — Felipe Romero (@Dfeliperomero) March 5, 2021

Other users on Twitter were not as convinced. Many Twitter users saw Camila going to participate in the programs as she needed to go to school to not be racist. Others see it as a fake attempt to appear better.

You guys really do not give any room for people to grow and change, someone’s upbringing is out of a person’s control and is pivitol in making you into who you are in your younger years. Room to change, grow and understand is important. I don’t see anyone going this hard on Bieb. — 𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐭 ✨ 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 (@wolfshydrangea) March 5, 2021

Regardless of the reason as to why Camila is doing this, there is a lot of good that will come from these organizations receiving funding.

Camila Cabello’s racist Tumblr posts go pretty far

When Camila Cabello was younger, she posted these posts on Tumblr:

Image via Tumblr

Image via Tumblr

Image via Tumblr

Image via Tumblr

These posts clearly show that she thought in a way that isn’t right or appropriate. When she was young, her thoughts and feelings were clearly different from what she says today. Nobody except her will be able to tell whether or not she still feels that way, or whether her views have changed.

That's right, many artists made mistakes and of which very few have taken responsibility, it is to be admired that Camila has changed. — Always Expectations (@Expectationsmjl) March 5, 2021

At least Camila Cabello is doing her best to show the internet & everyone that she isn’t that same person.

