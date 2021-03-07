"Racist Cinderella": Camila Cabello attends "racist rehab", and Twitter is divided 

Camila Cabello was in hot water five months ago when some racist Tumblr posts resurfaced. Camila was a teenager at the time she made these posts, but the racist language and themes upset many. Camila offered a public apology, which is seen in this Twitter post:
Camila Cabello recently contacted the National Compadres Network, a racial equity organization, to take part in weekly racial healing sessions. Camila also helped provide $250K to 10 organizations during her time with the National Compadres Network.
Camila Cabello said that she has changed through time and experience. She mentioned that things like BLM and movements that expose racial injustice in our systems didn’t have as much of a voice when she was a teenager. Today, there is a lot more awareness of the issues and she wants to help push that awareness.
Many on Twitter were happy to see that Camila Cabello had gone so far from how she once was as a teenager to today. They see Camila taking these classes and providing money so that they can do more good work as a good thing. They appreciate Camila doing her part to try and make up for how she used to think.
Other users on Twitter were not as convinced. Many Twitter users saw Camila going to participate in the programs as she needed to go to school to not be racist. Others see it as a fake attempt to appear better.
Regardless of the reason as to why Camila is doing this, there is a lot of good that will come from these organizations receiving funding.
Camila Cabello’s racist Tumblr posts go pretty far
When Camila Cabello was younger, she posted these posts on Tumblr:
These posts clearly show that she thought in a way that isn’t right or appropriate. When she was young, her thoughts and feelings were clearly different from what she says today. Nobody except her will be able to tell whether or not she still feels that way, or whether her views have changed.
At least Camila Cabello is doing her best to show the internet & everyone that she isn’t that same person.
