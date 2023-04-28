Rammstein's new European and UK tour has been announced and will run from November 8 to December 20, 2023. Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann will host the tour as a solo event as part of the band's larger Word tour, which is slated to run from May 22, 2023, through October 4, 2023.

The new tour was announced via the official Instagram page of vocalist Till Lindemann and will feature supporting performances by Aesthetic Perfection and Phantom Vision.

On May 2, 2023, at 12 pm CET, tickets for the tour will go on sale at www.till-lindemann.com. The cost of the tickets has not yet been disclosed.

Rammstein building momentum for new album with tour

Rammstein will be re-releasing their iconic 1997 album as the Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition on June 9, 2023, and will have a massive tour to go along with it. A general press statement for the UK and Europe tour states:

"Not only a talented musician, Till Lindemann is a phenomenon. Known worldwide for his vocal power providing an overwhelming goosebump feeling live, his concerts are as impressive as a volcanic eruption."

The statement continues:

"Millions of fans all over the world are thrilled by his charisma, artistry and brute energy.Those that attend can expect more metal, old and new songs, more videos, special effects and the incredible presence of one of the best frontmen in rock"

The full list of dates and venues for the Rammstein tour is listed below:

November 8, 2023 – Leipzig Arena, Germany at Leipzig Arena

November 10, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Hall

November 12, 2023 – Münster, Germany at MCC Halle Münsterland

November 14, 2023 – Bamberg, Germany at Brose Arena

November 15, 2023 – Lingen, Germany at Lingen EmsLand Hall

November 17, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Anniversary Hall

November 18, 2023 – Kassel, Germany, at Ice Sports Hall

November 20, 2023 – Trier, Germany at Trier Arena

November 22, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic, at Tipsport Arena

November 24, 2023 – Bratislava, Slovakia, at Expo Arena

November 26, 2023 – Katowice, Poland at Katowice Spodek

November 28, 2023 – Kaunas, Lithuania, at Zalgirio Arena

November 30, 2023 – Riga, Latvia, at Arena Riga

December 2, 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia, at Tallinn Tondiraba Jaahall

December 3, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland, at Helsinki Ice Hall

December 5, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Stockholm Hovet

December 6, 2023 – Malmö, Sweden at Malmö Arena

December 8, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany Hamburg Sports Hall

December 10, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Lotto Arena

December 12, 2023 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley

December 14, 2023 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at RTM Stage

December 16, 2023 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Porsche Arena

December 18, 2023 – Munich, Germany, at Munich Zenith

December 20, 2023 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

Rammstein have eight studio albums to their name

Rammstein was formed as a collaboration between Richard Kruspe, Till Lindemann, Oliver Riedel, and Christoph Schneider. The original lineup was soon augmented with the rest of the band's permanent members, Paul Landers and Christian Lorenz.

The band released their debut album soon after they were signed by Motor Music on September 24, 1995. The album, titled Herzeleid, was an instant success, peaking at numbers 2 and 4 on the German and Swiss album charts, respectively.

Rammstein achieved critical success with their eighth studio album, Zeit, which was released on April 29, 2022. The album was a chart-topper on the German, Austrian, Danish, French, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish album charts.

