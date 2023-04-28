Rammstein's new European and UK tour has been announced and will run from November 8 to December 20, 2023. Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann will host the tour as a solo event as part of the band's larger Word tour, which is slated to run from May 22, 2023, through October 4, 2023.
The new tour was announced via the official Instagram page of vocalist Till Lindemann and will feature supporting performances by Aesthetic Perfection and Phantom Vision.
On May 2, 2023, at 12 pm CET, tickets for the tour will go on sale at www.till-lindemann.com. The cost of the tickets has not yet been disclosed.
Rammstein building momentum for new album with tour
Rammstein will be re-releasing their iconic 1997 album as the Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition on June 9, 2023, and will have a massive tour to go along with it. A general press statement for the UK and Europe tour states:
"Not only a talented musician, Till Lindemann is a phenomenon. Known worldwide for his vocal power providing an overwhelming goosebump feeling live, his concerts are as impressive as a volcanic eruption."
The statement continues:
"Millions of fans all over the world are thrilled by his charisma, artistry and brute energy.Those that attend can expect more metal, old and new songs, more videos, special effects and the incredible presence of one of the best frontmen in rock"
The full list of dates and venues for the Rammstein tour is listed below:
- November 8, 2023 – Leipzig Arena, Germany at Leipzig Arena
- November 10, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Hall
- November 12, 2023 – Münster, Germany at MCC Halle Münsterland
- November 14, 2023 – Bamberg, Germany at Brose Arena
- November 15, 2023 – Lingen, Germany at Lingen EmsLand Hall
- November 17, 2023 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Anniversary Hall
- November 18, 2023 – Kassel, Germany, at Ice Sports Hall
- November 20, 2023 – Trier, Germany at Trier Arena
- November 22, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic, at Tipsport Arena
- November 24, 2023 – Bratislava, Slovakia, at Expo Arena
- November 26, 2023 – Katowice, Poland at Katowice Spodek
- November 28, 2023 – Kaunas, Lithuania, at Zalgirio Arena
- November 30, 2023 – Riga, Latvia, at Arena Riga
- December 2, 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia, at Tallinn Tondiraba Jaahall
- December 3, 2023 – Helsinki, Finland, at Helsinki Ice Hall
- December 5, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Stockholm Hovet
- December 6, 2023 – Malmö, Sweden at Malmö Arena
- December 8, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany Hamburg Sports Hall
- December 10, 2023 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Lotto Arena
- December 12, 2023 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley
- December 14, 2023 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at RTM Stage
- December 16, 2023 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Porsche Arena
- December 18, 2023 – Munich, Germany, at Munich Zenith
- December 20, 2023 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena
Rammstein have eight studio albums to their name
Rammstein was formed as a collaboration between Richard Kruspe, Till Lindemann, Oliver Riedel, and Christoph Schneider. The original lineup was soon augmented with the rest of the band's permanent members, Paul Landers and Christian Lorenz.
The band released their debut album soon after they were signed by Motor Music on September 24, 1995. The album, titled Herzeleid, was an instant success, peaking at numbers 2 and 4 on the German and Swiss album charts, respectively.
Rammstein achieved critical success with their eighth studio album, Zeit, which was released on April 29, 2022. The album was a chart-topper on the German, Austrian, Danish, French, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish album charts.