Raven's Home Season 5: Release date, air time, trailer, and more about Raven-Symoné's show

Raven's back, and this time, she's heading back to her San Francisco house for the brand new season of Raven's Home.

Created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, the sitcom revolves around Raven, who is now raising kids of her own in an apartment in Chicago with her best friend Chelsea. Their world is turned upside down when they realize that Raven's son Booker has inherited the same psychic abilities as his mother.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season.

When is Raven's Home Season 5 expected to release?

The fifth season of Raven's Home is all set to premiere on March 11, 2022 on Disney+ at 8/7c. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Follow the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future. Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad, Victor, after a mild heart attack."

The latest season will see some new additions such as Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang, along with a recurring appearance by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

Recap of Season 4

In Season 4 of Raven's Home, the twins, Booker and Nia, along with Tess, embarked on their biggest adventure yet - high school. As teens, they envision a new sense of independence at Carvel High. Meanwhile, Levi tried to adapt to middle school without his closest friends.

In the season finale, the twins got their driving permits and learned how to drive from their father after Raven refused to teach them. While viewers didn't see Tess on the episode, Chelsea prepared Levi for his first solo trip to London.

Check out the trailer for Season 5

A fresh new trailer for Raven's Home Season 5 dropped last month and featured Raven in San Francisco. She can be seen relocating to her childhood home from That's So Raven, this time with Booker. Viewers will also get a glimpse of Victor's Chill Grill as well as Raven's childhood nemesis Alana, who’s now the principal of Booker’s school.

In an interview with TV Line, actress Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said:

"I’ve always been hopeful about playing Alana again, so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true. I always love working with Raven. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!"

Some cast members will not be returning this season, including Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, and Anneliese van der Pol.

Fans will be able to catch the new season of Raven's Home streaming on Disney+ from March 11, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee