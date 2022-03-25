Ravinia Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, lineup, and more

The Ravinia Festival, North America's oldest festival, is slated to take place in June 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. This year's lineup includes 50 artists stretched across 100 concerts that will take place until September 18.
Some prominent performers include Sting, Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter, The Black Crowes, and Pitbull, amongst others. Also performing at the festival will be The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who will return for a six-week summer residency beginning in July, featuring 15 programs led by Marin Alsop.
The tickets for the festival will be available for sale starting May 4, on the festival’s official website, phone, or at the venue.
Jeffrey P. Haydon, the festival's President and CEO, said:
"Ravinia is the premier music destination each summer for listeners of all generations."
He continued:
"We have a robust lineup of more than 100 events ranging from global music, jazz, country, and hip-hop, to indie rock, pop, family shows, and of course, classical, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in residence. We also have chamber music and recitals, films with live scores, our annual celebration of Mexican music and culture, reggae, and American Songbook-truly something for everyone."
Full schedule for Ravinia Music Festival 2022
The festival’s website notes that patrons are welcome to bring a picnic or choose from dining options at the facility. The market will be open for walk-up or mobile orders. The festival was cancelled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first canellation since the Great Depression, according to the organisers.
May/June
Friday, May 20, 7.30 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ruth Page Festival of Dance
Ruth Page Civic Ballet
Saturday, May 21, 7.30 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ruth Page Festival of Dance
Ruth Page Civic Ballet
and special guests:
Giordano Dance Chicago
DanceWorks Chicago
Hedwig Dances
Porchlight Music Theatre
Friday, June 3, 7.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
Friday, June 10, 7.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Jazz
Jazz Grandstand
Wednesday, June 15, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Amos Lee
Neal Francis
Thursday, June 16, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Friday, June 17, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Jackson Browne
Saturday, June 18, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Kids Concerts series
Chicago Sinfonietta
Jonathan Rush, conductor
Saturday, June 18, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Common
Black Violin
Sunday, June 19, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Ramsey Lewis (pre-recorded performance)
Kurt Elling
Marquis Hill
Lizz Wright
Bobby Lewis and the J.W. James A.M.E. Church Choir with members of Urban Knights
Additional performance: Ravinia Jazz Scholars
Tuesday, June 21, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Miriam Fried, violin
Jonathan Biss, piano
Wednesday, June 22, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Matthew Whitaker Quintet
Thursday, June 23, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Steve Miller Band
Jimmie Vaughan
Friday, June 24, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
Master Class
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Gilbert Kalish, piano
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Friday, June 24, 6.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Béla Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart
Sam Bush
Jerry Douglas Band
Bluegrass Happening
Saturday, June 25, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Why Don’t We
Sunday, June 26, 6.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tank & the Bangas
Big Freedia
Cyril Neville The Uptown Ruler
George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk playing the music of The Meters
The Soul Rebels
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown
Tuesday, June 28, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Emerson String Quartet
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (Molto adagio from String Quartet)
Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 1
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15
Wednesday, June 29, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Philharmonic
Thiago Tiberio, conductor
The Lion King: In Concert Live to Film
Hans Zimmer: Score to The Lion King (2019)
(with original songs by Tim Rice and Elton John)
Complete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screens
Thursday, June 30, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
Master Class
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Timothy Eddy, cello
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Thursday, June 30, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael
Reimagine The Beatles
July
Friday, July 1, 2.00 pm CST— Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free on YouTube
Friday, July 1, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
ABBA The Concert (A Tribute to ABBA)
Saturday, July 2, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Saturday, July 2, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Dwight Yoakam
Old Crow Medicine Show
Sunday, July 3, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Classical Mystery Tour
Chicago Philharmonic
George Stelluto, conductor
Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles
Wednesday, July 6, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Philharmonic
Thiago Tiberio, conductor
The Goonies: In Concert
Dave Grusin: Score to The Goonies
Complete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screens
Thursday, July 7, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Sheryl Crow
Keb Mo
Southern Avenue
Friday, July 8, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Friday, July 8, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
John Fogerty
Saturday, July 9, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Saturday, July 9, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Arrested Development
Follow Your Heart Tour
Sunday, July 10, 1.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Faculty Chamber Players
Sunday, July 10, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
Chris Isaak
Monday, July 11, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Tuesday, July 12, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
Master Class
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Miriam Fried, violin
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Tuesday, July 12, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Shake Your Money Maker
Thursday, July 14, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Thursday, July 14, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Amjad Ali Khan Trio
Amjad Ali Khan, master of the sarod
Amaan Ali Bangash, sarod
Ayaan Ali Bangash, sarod
The Sarod Trilogy
Friday, July 15, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Friday, July 15, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, July 16, 11.00 AM CDT — Pavilion
Kids Concerts series
Laurie Berkner
Saturday, July 16, 2.00 PM CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Saturday, July 16, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Sunday, July 17, 5.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Marin Alsop, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: “Pastoral” Symphony
Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (with projected images)
Monday, July 18, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Tuesday, July 19, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Tuesday, July 19, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Mames Babegenush
Wednesday, July 20, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Little Big Town
Thursday, July 21, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Thursday, July 21, 7.30 pm CST — Carousel Stage
Henhouse Prowlers
Friday, July 22, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Piano & Strings
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Friday, July 22, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Chicago Symphony Chorus
Saturday, July 23, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Spider Saloff
Let’s Misbehave!: The Life and Music of Cole Porter
Saturday, July 23, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Poi Dog Pondering
Sunday, July 24, 6.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Gala Evening Benefiting Reach Teach Play
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Wednesday, July 27, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Bonnie Raitt
Just Like That … Tour
Thursday, July 28, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Chanticleer
Friday, July 29, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Breaking Barriers series
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, July 30, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Breaking Barriers series
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Chicago Symphony Chorus (2)
Chicago Children’s Choir (2)
Sunday, July 31, Noon — Bennett Gordon Hall
Kids Concerts series
Chicago Sinfonietta
Sunday, July 31, 6.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Breaking Barriers series
esperanza spalding
Monsieur Periné
August
Wednesday, August 3, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
Master Class
RSMI Program for Singers
James Conlon, conductor
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Wednesday, August 3, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, August 4, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Alexander Malofeev, piano
Friday, August 5, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, August 6, 11.00 am CST — Martin Theatre
Kids Concerts series
NYO Jazz (Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra)
Jazzmeia Horn, vocalist
Saturday, August 6, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Singers
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Saturday, August 6, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
The Revivalists
Grace Potter
Sunday, August 7, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Singers
Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival
Sunday, August 7, 5.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Monday, August 8, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Singers
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Wednesday, August 10, 7.30 pm CST — Carousel Stage
Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
Thursday, August 11, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Singers
Livestreamed for free at YouTube
Thursday, August 11, 7.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Mozart in the Martin
Friday, August 12, 7.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Mozart in the Martin
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Apollo Chorus of Chicago
Saturday, August 13, 1.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Mozart in the Martin
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Apollo Chorus of Chicago
Saturday, August 13, 6.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Dispatch
O.A.R.
G. Love
Sunday, August 14, 1.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Mozart in the Martin
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Apollo Chorus of Chicago
Sunday, August 14, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Ziggy Marley
A Live Tribute to His Father
Kazayah
Monday, August 15, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Singers
Tuesday, August 16, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Wednesday, August 17, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano
Kevin Murphy, piano
Thursday, August 18, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Friday, August 19, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, August 20, 1.00 pm CST — Carousel Stage
Kids Concerts series
Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players
Saturday, August 20, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Ravinia Steans Music Institute
RSMI Program for Singers
Lee Musiker, piano and program curator
Saturday, August 20, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
A.R. Rahman
Sunday, August 21, 5.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, August 23, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Bryan Wallick, piano
Thursday, August 25, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Pitbull
Can’t Stop Us Now Tour
Friday, August 26, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Culture Club
Saturday, August 27, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Anthony de Mare, piano
Liaisons: Reimagining Sondheim from the Piano
Saturday, August 27, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Sting
My Songs
Joe Sumner
Sunday, August 28, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
NEXUS Chamber Music
Sunday, August 28, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Sting
My Songs
Joe Sumner
Monday, August 29, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
September
Thursday, September 1, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Yacht Rock Revue
Friday, September 2, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Emmylou Harris
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Saturday, September 3, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Geneva Lewis, violin
Audrey Vardanega, piano
Saturday, September 3, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion
Music of the Baroque
Dame Jane Glover, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Sunday, September 4, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Diana Ross
Naturally 7
Wednesday, September 7, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
All That’s to Come Tour
Thursday, September 8, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Stevie Nicks
Friday, September 9, 7.30 pm CST — Carousel Stage
Too Many Zooz
Grace Kelly
Saturday, September 10, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Inna Faliks, piano
Saturday, September 10, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Stevie Nicks
Sunday, September 11, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Lincoln Trio
Chicago and Chopin
Program to include works by Stacy Garrop, Shulamit Ran, and Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin
Sunday, September 11, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Erykah Badu
Tuesday, September 13, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre
The Knights
Eric Jacobsen, conductor
Friday, September 16, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion
Ruth Page Festival of Dance
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Evolution
Saturday, September 17, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall
Einav Yarden, piano
Saturday, September 17, 4.00 pm CST — Carousel Stage
Queen! featuring resident DJs Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David plus resident hosts Lucy Stoole, Nico, and JoJo Baby Metro and Smartbar 40th Anniversary.
Sunday, September 18
Fiesta Ravinia
More about The Ravinia Festival
Ravinia is a not-for-profit music festival that is held every year at a 36-acre park with three venues and the popular lawn known for picnicking. The festival supports classical music with its annual summer residency of the world-renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Steans Music Institute for professional musicians, and its 'REACH TEACH PLAY' music education programs.
The first orchestra to perform at the Festival was the New York Philharmonic under Walter Damrosch on June 17, 1905. The festival has been the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) since 1936. The festival attracts nearly 600,000 listeners over the events that span all genres from classical music to jazz and music theater.