Ravinia Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, lineup, and more

The Ravinia Festival, North America's oldest festival, is slated to take place in June 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. This year's lineup includes 50 artists stretched across 100 concerts that will take place until September 18.

Some prominent performers include Sting, Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter, The Black Crowes, and Pitbull, amongst others. Also performing at the festival will be The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who will return for a six-week summer residency beginning in July, featuring 15 programs led by Marin Alsop.

The tickets for the festival will be available for sale starting May 4, on the festival’s official website, phone, or at the venue.

Jeffrey P. Haydon, the festival's President and CEO, said:

"Ravinia is the premier music destination each summer for listeners of all generations."

He continued:

"We have a robust lineup of more than 100 events ranging from global music, jazz, country, and hip-hop, to indie rock, pop, family shows, and of course, classical, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in residence. We also have chamber music and recitals, films with live scores, our annual celebration of Mexican music and culture, reggae, and American Songbook-truly something for everyone."

Full schedule for Ravinia Music Festival 2022

The festival’s website notes that patrons are welcome to bring a picnic or choose from dining options at the facility. The market will be open for walk-up or mobile orders. The festival was cancelled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first canellation since the Great Depression, according to the organisers.

May/June

Friday, May 20, 7.30 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ruth Page Festival of Dance

Ruth Page Civic Ballet

Saturday, May 21, 7.30 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ruth Page Festival of Dance

Ruth Page Civic Ballet

and special guests:

Giordano Dance Chicago

DanceWorks Chicago

Hedwig Dances

Porchlight Music Theatre

Friday, June 3, 7.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Friday, June 10, 7.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Jazz

Jazz Grandstand

Wednesday, June 15, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Amos Lee

Neal Francis

Thursday, June 16, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Friday, June 17, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Jackson Browne

Saturday, June 18, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Kids Concerts series

Chicago Sinfonietta

Jonathan Rush, conductor

Saturday, June 18, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Common

Black Violin

Sunday, June 19, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Ramsey Lewis (pre-recorded performance)

Kurt Elling

Marquis Hill

Lizz Wright

Bobby Lewis and the J.W. James A.M.E. Church Choir with members of Urban Knights

Additional performance: Ravinia Jazz Scholars

Tuesday, June 21, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Miriam Fried, violin

Jonathan Biss, piano

Wednesday, June 22, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Matthew Whitaker Quintet

Thursday, June 23, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Steve Miller Band

Jimmie Vaughan

Friday, June 24, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Gilbert Kalish, piano

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Friday, June 24, 6.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Béla Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart

Sam Bush

Jerry Douglas Band

Bluegrass Happening

Saturday, June 25, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Why Don’t We

Sunday, June 26, 6.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tank & the Bangas

Big Freedia

Cyril Neville The Uptown Ruler

George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk playing the music of The Meters

The Soul Rebels

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

Tuesday, June 28, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Emerson String Quartet

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (Molto adagio from String Quartet)

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 1

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15

Wednesday, June 29, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Philharmonic

Thiago Tiberio, conductor

The Lion King: In Concert Live to Film

Hans Zimmer: Score to The Lion King (2019)

(with original songs by Tim Rice and Elton John)

Complete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screens

Thursday, June 30, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Timothy Eddy, cello

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Thursday, June 30, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael

Reimagine The Beatles

July

Friday, July 1, 2.00 pm CST— Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free on YouTube

Friday, July 1, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

ABBA The Concert (A Tribute to ABBA)

Saturday, July 2, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Saturday, July 2, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Dwight Yoakam

Old Crow Medicine Show

Sunday, July 3, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Classical Mystery Tour

Chicago Philharmonic

George Stelluto, conductor

Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles

Wednesday, July 6, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Philharmonic

Thiago Tiberio, conductor

The Goonies: In Concert

Dave Grusin: Score to The Goonies

Complete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screens

Thursday, July 7, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Sheryl Crow

Keb Mo

Southern Avenue

Friday, July 8, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Friday, July 8, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

John Fogerty

Saturday, July 9, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Saturday, July 9, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Arrested Development

Follow Your Heart Tour

Sunday, July 10, 1.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Faculty Chamber Players

Sunday, July 10, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Chris Isaak

Monday, July 11, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Tuesday, July 12, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Miriam Fried, violin

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Tuesday, July 12, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

The Black Crowes

Shake Your Money Maker

Thursday, July 14, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Thursday, July 14, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Amjad Ali Khan Trio

Amjad Ali Khan, master of the sarod

Amaan Ali Bangash, sarod

Ayaan Ali Bangash, sarod

The Sarod Trilogy

Friday, July 15, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Friday, July 15, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, July 16, 11.00 AM CDT — Pavilion

Kids Concerts series

Laurie Berkner

Saturday, July 16, 2.00 PM CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Saturday, July 16, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, July 17, 5.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Marin Alsop, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: “Pastoral” Symphony

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (with projected images)

Monday, July 18, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Tuesday, July 19, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Tuesday, July 19, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Mames Babegenush

Wednesday, July 20, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Little Big Town

Thursday, July 21, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Thursday, July 21, 7.30 pm CST — Carousel Stage

Henhouse Prowlers

Friday, July 22, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Friday, July 22, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Chicago Symphony Chorus

Saturday, July 23, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Spider Saloff

Let’s Misbehave!: The Life and Music of Cole Porter

Saturday, July 23, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Poi Dog Pondering

Sunday, July 24, 6.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Gala Evening Benefiting Reach Teach Play

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, July 27, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Bonnie Raitt

Just Like That … Tour

Thursday, July 28, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Chanticleer

Friday, July 29, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Breaking Barriers series

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, July 30, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Breaking Barriers series

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Chicago Symphony Chorus (2)

Chicago Children’s Choir (2)

Sunday, July 31, Noon — Bennett Gordon Hall

Kids Concerts series

Chicago Sinfonietta

Sunday, July 31, 6.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Breaking Barriers series

esperanza spalding

Monsieur Periné

August

Wednesday, August 3, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Singers

James Conlon, conductor

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Wednesday, August 3, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, August 4, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Alexander Malofeev, piano

Friday, August 5, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, August 6, 11.00 am CST — Martin Theatre

Kids Concerts series

NYO Jazz (Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra)

Jazzmeia Horn, vocalist

Saturday, August 6, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Saturday, August 6, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

The Revivalists

Grace Potter

Sunday, August 7, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Sunday, August 7, 5.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Monday, August 8, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Wednesday, August 10, 7.30 pm CST — Carousel Stage

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

Thursday, August 11, 2.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at YouTube

Thursday, August 11, 7.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Friday, August 12, 7.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Saturday, August 13, 1.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Saturday, August 13, 6.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Dispatch

O.A.R.

G. Love

Sunday, August 14, 1.00 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Ziggy Marley

A Live Tribute to His Father

Kazayah

Monday, August 15, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Tuesday, August 16, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Wednesday, August 17, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano

Kevin Murphy, piano

Thursday, August 18, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Friday, August 19, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, August 20, 1.00 pm CST — Carousel Stage

Kids Concerts series

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players

Saturday, August 20, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Lee Musiker, piano and program curator

Saturday, August 20, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

A.R. Rahman

Sunday, August 21, 5.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Tuesday, August 23, 6.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Bryan Wallick, piano

Thursday, August 25, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Pitbull

Can’t Stop Us Now Tour

Iggy Azalea

Friday, August 26, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Culture Club

Saturday, August 27, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Anthony de Mare, piano

Liaisons: Reimagining Sondheim from the Piano

Saturday, August 27, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Sting

My Songs

Joe Sumner

Sunday, August 28, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

NEXUS Chamber Music

Sunday, August 28, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Sting

My Songs

Joe Sumner

Monday, August 29, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

September

Thursday, September 1, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Yacht Rock Revue

Friday, September 2, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Emmylou Harris

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Saturday, September 3, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Geneva Lewis, violin

Audrey Vardanega, piano

Saturday, September 3, 7.30 pm CST — Pavilion

Music of the Baroque

Dame Jane Glover, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Sunday, September 4, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Diana Ross

Naturally 7

Wednesday, September 7, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

All That’s to Come Tour

Thursday, September 8, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Stevie Nicks

Friday, September 9, 7.30 pm CST — Carousel Stage

Too Many Zooz

Grace Kelly

Saturday, September 10, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Inna Faliks, piano

Saturday, September 10, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Stevie Nicks

Sunday, September 11, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Lincoln Trio

Chicago and Chopin

Program to include works by Stacy Garrop, Shulamit Ran, and Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin

Sunday, September 11, 7.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Erykah Badu

Tuesday, September 13, 7.30 pm CST — Martin Theatre

The Knights

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Friday, September 16, 8.00 pm CST — Pavilion

Ruth Page Festival of Dance

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Evolution

Saturday, September 17, 1.00 pm CST — Bennett Gordon Hall

Einav Yarden, piano

Saturday, September 17, 4.00 pm CST — Carousel Stage

Queen! featuring resident DJs Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David plus resident hosts Lucy Stoole, Nico, and JoJo Baby Metro and Smartbar 40th Anniversary.

Sunday, September 18

Fiesta Ravinia

More about The Ravinia Festival

Ravinia is a not-for-profit music festival that is held every year at a 36-acre park with three venues and the popular lawn known for picnicking. The festival supports classical music with its annual summer residency of the world-renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Steans Music Institute for professional musicians, and its 'REACH TEACH PLAY' music education programs.

The first orchestra to perform at the Festival was the New York Philharmonic under Walter Damrosch on June 17, 1905. The festival has been the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) since 1936. The festival attracts nearly 600,000 listeners over the events that span all genres from classical music to jazz and music theater.

