Reacher Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and timings on Amazon Prime

Reacher season 2 episode 5 will air on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video. In the previous episode, fans saw Jack and his team as they began to investigate the killings of their previous team members with a more determined resolve and faster pace.

With only 3 more episodes to go after the upcoming Reacher season 2 episode 5, the narrative has become much more important for Reacher and his crew after a slow start to the show. As a result, we have the finest episode of the four out now in season 2, and the upcoming episode 5, "Burial," promises to be another exciting installment as well.

When will Reacher season 2 episode 5 release on Amazon Prime?

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT, Prime Video will broadcast the upcoming episode. Reacher season 2 episode 5 is titled “Burial,” and like the previous episodes, this episode too will have a run time of around 47 minutes. The times and dates listed below account for local time differences in each area:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 5 p.m. Central Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 7 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 8 p.m. British Summer Time Friday, December 29, 2023 1 a.m. Indian Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 6:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time Friday, December 29, 2023 2 a.m. Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, December 29, 2023 12 p.m. Philippines Friday, December 29, 2023 9 a.m.

How many episodes will Reacher Season 2 have?

Expand Tweet

Reacher's second season is scheduled to consist of eight episodes. After the end of Reacher season 2 episode 5, there will be three more to conclude the season.

The first three episodes of the new season of the hit Amazon series debuted on December 15, and the remaining five episodes aired every Friday. Fans can anticipate increased drama and action in keeping with the trademark of the program as it slowly reaches its conclusion.

Will there be a Reacher Season 3?

The hugely successful Amazon Prime video series Reacher, which is based on the Lee Child book series, has been extended for an additional season of exciting new developments, much to the delight of fans.

Because of how well-received the program has been by Amazon and fans, Alan Ritchson, who plays Reacher, was able to reveal in a behind-the-scenes video that season 3 of Reacher had been approved, this was well before season 2 aired. Ritchson says the following in the video:

“December's the season of hot cocoa and smiles and now Reacher. You know what else December is the season of? Surprises. And boy do I have a surprise for you. You’re on the set of Season Three of Reacher right now.”

If Reacher season 3 begins filming soon, the upcoming batch of episodes will probably premiere on Prime Video in mid-to-late 2024. Although a formal debut date hasn't been disclosed, don't be shocked if Reacher graces viewers with a surprise appearance soon.

Expand Tweet

Based on Lee Child's 11th book in the series "Bad Luck and Trouble," Reacher season 2 opens two years later with Jack leading a more tranquil life until he gets an encrypted message exposing that his former armed forces teammates are being brutally and mysteriously killed one by one.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon, Shaun Sipos as David O'Donnell, Domenick Lombardozzi as Gaitano “Guy” Russo, and Shannon Kook as Tony Swan are among the many new and returning cast members of the Amazon Prime Video series Reacher that appear in Season 2.

At 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 28, 2023, Reacher season 2 episode 5 will premiere. Fans may watch the remaining episodes of season 2 on Prime Video while they wait. Episode 4 of season 2 is out now.