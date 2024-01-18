Reacher season 2 episode 8 exact release date and time on Amazon Prime Video

Reacher season 2 episode 8, titled Fly Boy, will be released globally on Friday, January 19, 2024. Fans of the series eagerly await episode 8, as it is the finale of the second season, where they will get a special treat to see Jack Reacher’s fate unfold after the climactic scene of episode 7, titled The Man Goes Through.

Reacher season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 15, 2023, starring a talented ensemble cast ranging from Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher to Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers as it will explore the season 2 episode 7 ending.

Reacher season 2 episode 8: Release date and time explored

Reacher season 2 episode 8 will arrive on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 1:00 am GMT on Amazon Prime Video. The release date and time schedule of episode 8 for all regions with respective time zones are as follows:

Pacific Time Zone: 5:00 pm, Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Eastern Time Zone: 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Central European Time Zone: 2:00 am, Friday, January 19, 2024.

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 am, Friday, January 19, 2024.

British Summer Time: 1:00 am Friday, January 19, 2024.

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1:30 am, Friday, January 19, 2024.

Philippines Time: 9:00 am, Friday, January 19, 2024.

Arabian Standard Time: 4:00 am, Friday, January 19, 2024.

Mountain Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Thursday, January 18, 2024.

What happened in episode 7?

In season 2 episode 7, Jack and Frances Neagley confront Lt. Marsh, where he reveals about Grant, who is Shane Langston’s hitman hired to take down Gaitiano "Guy" Russo and is alive in the hospital.

In the process, Jack kills Marsh and arrives at the hospital with Neagley, where they find a hitman dressed as a doctor set to kill Grant. Jack and Neagley fight with the hitman and kill him accidentally.

Following that, Langston reveals in a phone call to Jack that he has David O’Donell and Karla Dixon. Responding to this, Jack lies to him, saying that Neagley died in the fight with the hitman. At the end of the episode, we saw Jack surrendering himself as he walks into the New Age Facility. All this happens when he aims to confront Shane Langston.

Episode 8 will show Jack confronting Langston and will also spotlight the lead character’s fate while also dealing with how he handles the situation in the New Age Facility.

The ending of episode 7 has built up huge anticipation for the conclusion of season 2 as it arrives on Prime Video.

Season 2 stars Alan Ritchson, Marian Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Robert Patrick. The Prime Video series also stars Christina Cox, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andres Collantes, Edsson Morales, Luke Bilyk, Shannon Kock, and Dean McKenzie in supporting roles.

Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series, the show is bankrolled by Amazon MGM Studios, Blackjack Films, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.

Stay tuned for more updates on Reacher season 2 as the series approaches its season finale.