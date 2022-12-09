ReadyFestive on Shark Tank: How it works? Step-by-step process, cost, founders and more about the business

ABC's Shark Tank is all set to air with a brand new episode on Friday night, December 9, 2022 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Since it's the holiday season, the episode also revolves around a holiday themed product that is presented to the sharks.

Episode 09 of Shark Tank season 14 will introduce viewers to two moms, Kristina Barnes and Elizabeth Voelker, who each have three kids. They present the sharks with their product named ReadyFestive, which is a holiday subscription box in hopes that it will impress them and strike a deal.

The product came to light when both mothers found it hard to find decoration according to the holiday season. They wanted to find someone who would do the work for them. When they couldn't find the right service, they decided to start one themselves. They also found the right way to do it since subscription boxes are currently all the rage.

Shark Tank's ReadyFestive has a subscription box for every holiday and season. From Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, July 4th, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas to New Year's Eve. They also have subscription boxes for seasons like winter, fall, spring and summer.

With little to no time left for the Shark Tank episode to air, if you're curious as to how these subscription boxes work, the process and cost of the product then keep reading.

Here's everything you need to know about the ReadyFestive subscription boxes being presented on Shark Tank

If you're curious to know how you can get your own subscription box, all you need to do is answer a series of questions and once you save your answers, they will curate a box based on them.

The boxes range from $99 to $159, you can choose the amount you want as per your preference. The mini box is for $69, the standard box is for $99 and the deluxe box is for $159. Buyers will need to pick at least three boxes a year and then choose the size they want based on the occasion. For example, if a buyer selects the Mini box for St. Patrick’s Day, they can select the Deluxe box for Christmas.

When it comes to payment, it can be paid beforehand for a discount of 10%. Otherwise, buyers can pay as they go per box. Kristina and Elizabeth started ReadyFestive in October 2019. But in 2020 when Covid-19 took over, their business flourished because people couldn't go out. Now they're coming on Shark Tank hoping one of the sharks strikes them a deal to improve their business and take it to a higher scale.

According to ReadyFestive's official website,

"Here at ReadyFestive, we care deeply about your time, and the joy experienced in your home. We want you to have more. That’s why we put that care into every item we select for your box. We hope it simplifies your life and makes you and your home happier (and more festive!) all year round."

Earlier this year, in an interview with Medium, Elizy and Lritina opened up about how their business came up. They were both moms with three children each who had to put their corporate jobs away. They shared that they started ReadyFestive because they needed it in their lives too.

In the interview they shared,

"Shopping for holiday/seasonal home decor involves a lot of time and effort, but the feeling that a “festive home” provides is priceless. We wondered… why can’t a box magically appear on our doorstep with decor for our favorite holidays/seasons, picked out for us and our style?"

Continuing, they added,

"We kept waiting for someone else to create ReadyFestive and disrupt this huge market ($30B in the U.S. alone). And then finally we thought: why not us? It has become our mission to help make holiday/seasonal decorating convenient, easy and fun!"

Shark Tank airs every Friday night ET only on ABC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

