Real Time With Bill Maher episode 3: HBO reveals interesting guest lineup and release date

Episode 3 of Real Time With Bill Maher season 21 will feature three interesting guests, Medaria “Rondo” Arradondo, Brett Stephens, and Ruben Gallego. The episode will be released Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10-11 pm ET / 7-8 pm PT.

HBO has been delivering quality shows for ages, and 2023 has been a busy year for the network. The much anticipated 21st season of the show kicked off on January 20, 2023, with quite a few fascinating names appearing on the show. The Hollywood Reporter described the show as,

“Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking”

Who are the guests on season 21, episode 3 of Real Time With Bill Maher?

The news of Medaria “Rondo” Arradondo, Brett Stephens, and Ruben Gallego appearing as guests on Real Time With Bill Maher was revealed in a press release by Warner Media. The press release said,

"This week features a one-on-one interview with Medaria “Rondo” Arradondo, former Minneapolis police chief who served from 2017-2022. This week’s panel discussion includes New York Times columnist Brett Stephens and Democratic congressman from Arizona, Representative Ruben Gallego."

The show will feature a one-on-one interview with Medaria “Rondo” Arradondo, an American law enforcement official who served as the Chief of the Minneapolis Police Department from 2017 until 2022. He was the Police Department’s first-ever black chief.

During a 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl, he said,

“We need good policing. We know it’s broken.”

He retired on January 15, 2022.

American conservative journalist Brett Stephens will also be a part of this week’s panel discussion on Real Time With Bill Maher. He has been an opinion columnist for The New York Times since April 2017 and a senior contributor to NBC News in June 2017. From 2002 to 2004, he served as editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2013.

He is best known for his neoconservative foreign policy opinions and for being part of the right-of-center opposition to Donald Trump.

Alongside Brett Stephens, the panel discussion will also be joined by Ruben Gallego. He is a candidate for the United States Senate seat currently held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema.

He is also a U.S. Marine combat veteran, having served and deployed as a USMCR Corporal during Operation Iraqi Freedom and the U.S. representative for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District.

