Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The fashion and fantasy worlds are set to collide spectacularly with the introduction of the Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection. This unique assortment merges the iconic world of Harry Potter with Reebok's classic sportswear vibe, creating a line that appeals to fans of all ages, styles, and Hogwarts houses.

The collection is a thematic journey through Harry Potter's seven years at Hogwarts, reimagining Reebok's classic designs with a magical twist. The collection features a range of footwear, each piece infused with the essence of the Harry Potter universe.

Mark your calendars for December 1, as this enchanting collection will be available from then. Eager fans can purchase these magical items from both Reebok and Amazon online stores.

Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection has unisex sizing for every pair

From the reworked Club C and Instapump Fury models, Reebok has meticulously crafted a vintage-inspired line that resonates with both Potterheads and sneaker enthusiasts. The designs capture the series' magic and uphold Reebok's reputation for quality and style.

In terms of pricing, the collection is reasonably priced, with the Classic Leather Hexalite retailing for $120 and the striking Instapump Fury 95 priced at $250. Shoes for kids range from $50 to $70, ensuring that witches and wizards of all ages can partake in this magical fashion journey.

Here's a look at what Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection contains:

The Club C 85 - Choose Your House

The signature Club C 85 is a highlight of the collection. It allows wearers to represent their Hogwarts house through interchangeable laces and removable patches adorned with house crests and symbols.

This personalization aspect adds a unique touch, making these shoes a must-have for Harry Potter enthusiasts. The pair is priced at $110.

Classic Leather - A Nod to the Dark Arts

The Classic Leather sneakers pay tribute to the Dark Arts. The pair is adorned with the Deathly Hallows iconography, featuring an Invisibility Cloak design on the tongue, a Resurrection Stone metal lace lock, and Elder Wand wood grain lace tips. This pair is a testament to Reebok's attention to detail and dedication to the theme and are priced at $100.

Classic Leather Hexalite - Patronus Inspired

The new Classic Leather Hexalite, retailing at $120, draws inspiration from the Patronus spell.

It showcases a silvery blue gradient, reminiscent of a Patronus, and features glow-in-the-dark and reflective details. The Patronus animals printed along the tongue label enhance its magical appeal.

Instapump Fury 95 - For the Bold

The most striking in the Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection, the Instapump Fury 95, is priced at $250.

It's labeled with "He Who Must Not Be Named" and features a jet-black suede upper with Slytherin-esque snake detailing, perfect for those who dare to make a bold statement.

Apparel: Magical and Stylish

The Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection also includes a range of unisex and female apparel. The line features collegiate-inspired items like the Harry Potter Bomber Jacket and Harry Potter Crewneck. These pieces complement the footwear and complete the magical ensemble.

The Reebok 'Harry Potter' capsule collection is a masterful blend of the magical world of Harry Potter and the iconic style of Reebok. Available from December 1, on Reebok and Amazon online stores, this collection offers something for every Harry Potter fan, no matter their age or style preference.