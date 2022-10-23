Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more

Reggae Rise Up has announced its lineup for Florida 2023. Furthermore, a fourth day has been added to the festival weekend. Featuring some of the most notable artists around, the festival will take place from March 16-19 at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The lineup for Reggae Rise Up 2023 will boast some of the most seasoned Reggae artists, including Wiz Khalifa. The festival is welcome to all ages, with kids younger than six requiring no separate tickets.

Reggae Rise Up 2023 Florida lineup

Reggae Rise Up will kick off with two pioneers of the genre 311 and Dispatch taking to the stage, both being new additions to the massive roster of artists. Meanwhile, Friday night’s top-line acts will feature Rebelution and Sublime with Rome.

Saturday night’s headliners include Damian Jr. Gong Marley and Koffee. Closing with a bang, the final day of the festival will feature Wiz Khalifa alongside long-standing RRU veterans Dirty Heads.

Numerous mid-tier and upcoming artists such as Pepper, The Movement, and Matisyahu will also be present at the festival.

Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 tickets

Tickets for the Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 festival are currently available via the festival’s website.

Tickets are priced at:

Single-day passes: $40

two-day passes: $95

Three-day passes: $175

Four-day passes: $200

Also available on sale are VIP tickets and tables along with official festival tickets and travel packages. Each package provides a three-to-five night stay at partner hotels in the St. Petersburg area and festival tickets. Exclusive add-ons include afterparty/open bar access, official festival merchandise, and reservations for an all-inclusive Sunday brunch.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Reggae Rise Up festival is American rapper Wiz Khalifa, whose original name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz. He released his debut album, Show and Prove, in 2006 and signed to Warner Bros. Records in 2007. In 2011, he released his first studio album, Rolling Papers, in the US.

Propelling him to stardom, it debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album featured singles including Black and Yellow, Roll Up and No Sleep.

In 2012, Wiz Khalifa released O.N.I.F.C which was backed by the singles Work Hard, Play Hard and Remember You featuring The Weeknd. In 2014, he released his fifth studio album, Blacc Hollywood, backed by the lead single We Dem Boyz. In 2015, he released See You Again, featuring Charlie Puth. Witnessing instant success, the song peaked at number one on Billboard Hot 100.

Also among the headliners is Rebelution, a reggae rock music band formed in California. Its current members include Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Marley D. Williams, and Wesley Finley.

The band’s most recent work was their seventh studio album, In The Moment, released on June 18, 2021. The album features 15 tracks with an acoustic version of To Be Younger. Coupled with that, it boasts numerous guest appearances by Keznamdi, Kabaka Pyramid, Busy Signal, American soul singer Durand Jones, and The Indications.

Earlier in May 2022, Rebelution released their second live album, Live, in St. Augustine. It was recorded during a sold-out 2021 live performance of their 23-song set at the St. Augustine Amphitheater, Florida.

