Restaurants at the End of the World release date and air time

National Geographic channel is all set to premiere a brand new reality TV series titled Restaurants at the End of the World.

The culinary documentary series follows chef and entrepreneur Kristen Kish as she embarks on a journey in search of places, people, traditions, and cultures from the most remote restaurants across the world.

The office synopsis for Restaurants at the End of the World reads:

"The series is about an adventurous chef, entrepreneur and global trailblazer, Kristen Kish travels the world in search of the people, places, culture and traditions behind the world’s most remote restaurants. From local purveyors, farmers and herders to kitchen crew, managers and chefs, Kristen is going behind the scenes to meet the people, hear the stories and see the day–to–day balancing act required to keep food on the table in the most remote outposts on earth."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Restaurants at the End of the World.

Restaurants at the End of the World will premiere on March 21, 2023, on the National Geographic channel

Although the forthcoming culinary documentary will air episodically on the National Geographic channel, the entire season will also be available to stream on Disney+ at a later date.

Episode one will be released on Tuesday night, March 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on the National Geographic channel. For viewers who do not have cable TV, the episode can be streamed live as it airs via YouTube TV. In the spring of 2023, Disney+ will release the entire season on the streaming giant. The series will not be available to stream anywhere else.

Prior to the release of the episode, the series revealed a sneak peek, teasing fans about what to expect. The trailer opens with Kristen heading towards a mountain top with a Jeep she just learned how to use.

In the trailer, she shares:

"I came here to be pushed out of my culinary comfort zone. I don't carry purses but if I have to carry a purse with Watercress, I will. It's not always about how far you go, it's about making things human."

The trailer features Kristen rappelling down a waterfall, trying out different cuisines from across the world, and much more. Apart from the official trailer, Kristen has also shared a few sneak peeks of herself on her Instagram profile.

In February, she shared a trailer and penned a post on her Instagram page. Her caption read:

"I'm Kristen Kish & I'm a Chef ... or at least that's what they tell me. Fun Fact: My mom wanted to name me Laura, my dad and brother voted for Kristen and the first thing I remember wanting to be when I "grew up" was a secretary. #RestaurantsAtTheEndOfTheWorld @natgeotv March 21st and next day on @disneyplus."

Restaurants at the End of the World will air only on the National Geographic channel on March 21, 2023. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

