RHOC: Why did John Janssen Sue Ex Shannon Beador for $75K? 

The Bravo reality series RHOC stars Shannon Beador and John Janssen have been in the public eye since their romance rumors started. In 2019, the couple confirmed they were dating. This was the same year Shannon parted ways with her husband David Beador through a divorce. After two years, viewers were surprised that Shannon and John had broken up despite going strong.

Shannon Beador was reportedly left blindsided by their sudden split. Fans suspected it had something to do with Shannon's relationship with John's daughter. In 2023, the RHOC couple reunited but this time only as friends. Shannon Beador told Page Six on June 7, 2023, that she and her ex John Janssen are "never going to get back together", and followed up saying:

“It was just a lot of bickering. There was no major [moment like], ‘Oh my god, you’ve got to walk away!’ It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it. As soon as either of us [is] in a relationship, [our friendship] of course is going to go by the wayside."

Despite breaking up, the two exes stayed on good terms until 2024. On March 20, 2024, John Janssen sued Shannon Beador for allegedly not paying him back a $75,000 loan. Additionally, he filed a lawsuit based on a breach of oral contract and promissory fraud.

What happened between RHOC star Shannon Beador and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen?

According to People, John Janssen claimed that his ex-girlfriend, RHOC star Shannon Beador asked him for $40,000 back in January 2022 for a facelift. John transferred the amount through a wire transfer. When Shannon asked for another $35,000 in May 2022, John paid via a check.

Janssen reportedly requested Beador multiple times to pay back the loan with the decided interest, in 2023 and 2024. When she didn't, Janssen resorted to filing a lawsuit in the Orange County Superior Court against her. Upon this news, the RHOC cast member released a statement through her representative to People:

"I am shocked and disappointed that John has a filed a lawsuit... It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward."

Beador further revealed that she had agreed to pay the desired amount to "eliminate the negative emotional components" that came with her ex-boyfriend suing her. She also mentioned that John refused to sign a non-disparagement agreement, following which Beador felt more hurt and wished to close this chapter as soon as she could:

"John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life."

As per Shannon Beador, the amount was a "gift" given by John. John, on the other hand, stated there wasn't any truth in Beador's disclosure, and that their emails and texts would prove otherwise. Fans want to know the future of John and Shannon's friendship and whether they will be able to get on good terms again.

To see their relationship timeline throughout the series, stream The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) exclusively on Bravo TV's official website and app. All seasons are available on Peacock TV.