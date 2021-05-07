“Rich boy CEO has no business hosting SNL”: Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live teaser has Twitter in meltdown

Elon Musk hosting “Saturday Night Live” has indeed become a reality, but as expected, the cast (not all) of SNL and fans aren’t rooting for it after all.

The late-night sketch comedy series has released a new promo for the May 8th episode, with musical guest Miley Cyrus, Cecily Strong, and the Tesla founder front and center, joking about being a “wild card.”

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

The video shows Elon Musk in strange attire, donning a bandana as an excuse for a face mask. The Pretoria-born magnate begins by saying:

“Hi, I’m Elon Musk, and I am hosting Saturday Night Live this week with Miley Cyrus. And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also quickly chips in:

“Same here. Rules, no thanks.”

However, SNL’s Cecily Strong cuts them off by saying:

“It’s also the Mother’s Day show, so your moms are going to be here.”

“Forget what I said,” Cyrus says, with Musk adding with an eye roll, “Fine, we’ll be good-ish.”

Clearly, the internet has been set off by the clip, with many calling Musk’s reaction cringey and attacking him for his impulsive choice of wearing a cloth instead of a face mask.

Reactions are high, with many wondering why SNL would choose a host that the comedy series’ main cast has long disliked.

Readers can check out Twitter’s meltdown below.

Elon musk is a rich boy ceo that has no business hosting a snl show. God this is so absolutely horrible. — theoffensivenutritionist (@theoffensivenu1) May 7, 2021

we are here for miley — sofi the broccoli (@wuttangclan) May 7, 2021

He chose to wear a bandana.🤨 Seriously? He can't even wear a proper mask even if to show he cares about those on the cast and crew? — Hugh Sturdy (@SturdyHugh) May 7, 2021

This is going to suck. He’s already overacting and mumbling. — E M M A (@Emma_Rose013) May 7, 2021

I don’t think SNL should be promoting anti vaxxers and covid deniers. — hurricanejoel (@hurrricanejoel) May 7, 2021

can he wear a real mask🔥 — s☼nny (@bluntknope) May 7, 2021

I love that Bowen Yang is publicly showing how much he hates that Elon musk is hosting the show he works on 😂 I mean he’s right pic.twitter.com/CDKRKZs5Eg — Madison (Taylor's Version) (@MagicMadisonEll) April 25, 2021

I think I’ll skip. I usually watch every week and Miley’s cool but giving Musk any airtime is a bad idea. Hosting SNL is an honor for actors and comedians, this feels like a pledge drive or something. — April (@ezsparky74) May 7, 2021

SNL cast dislikes Elon Musk hosting upcoming episode but is not boycotting

For the uninitiated, Elon Musk is among the list of disliked hosts on SNL. Some of the show’s cast and writers have spoken out about the hosts they despise in the past.

The added hate surrounding Musk’s appearance can be associated with the SpaceX CEO’s less popular decisions, such as downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, he even joked (hopefully) that a “bunch of people probably will die” during SpaceX’s first voyage to Mars.

That explains what may have gotten fans so riled up along with some of the SNL cast members.

Elon Musk’s initial tweet after news of his appearance on the upcoming SNL episode prompted a strong response from “Saturday Night Live” member Bowen Yang via his Instagram stories.

Readers can check it out below.

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang's posts on their instagram stories after Elon Musk was announced as the next SNL host!!! Even the show's cast hates him!!!!! Why didn't they just give Miley Cyrus double duty as she deserves!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Ivu8BUwX6 — Georgia👑 (@Georgia39410) April 25, 2021

SNL’s Andrew Dismukes also posted on Instagram, saying:

“Only CEO I want to do a sketch with is Cher-E Oteri,”

Longtime SNL cast Aidy Bryant also threw shade at the billionaire by retweeting a post by Bernie Sanders which states:

“The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.”

So far, SNL cast member Pete Davidson has been the only person who hasn’t criticized Elon Musk, or rather, he doesn’t understand the hate surrounding the 49-year-old.

Davidson was recently a guest on the Late Night with Seth Meyers and addressed the situation, saying he didn’t know why people were “freaking out.” The comedian added:

“I don’t know why people are freaking out. They’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?”

Fortunately, an earlier report confirmed that the SNL cast wouldn’t be boycotting the upcoming weekend skit. SNL boss Lorne Michaels reportedly didn’t want to force cast members to do “anything they don’t want to do.”

It seems the show will go on. But that won’t stop fans from sharing their disappointment as well.