Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot: Everything we know so far

The Rick Owens x Dr. Martens collection is undoubtedly going to be a must-have as the labels have joined forces for the release of the 1460 DMXL Megalace boot. Since 2021, supporters of both brands have anticipated the introduction of new products resulting from this collaboration.

Their collaborations have consistently pushed the boundaries of boot design. Previous releases have included calf-length, brutalist-goth boots that showcased Rick Owens' signature wide laces. The new Rick Owens and Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot continues this trend.

According to Hypebeast, the Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace footwear will be available for purchase on Feb. 8 at Dr. Martens, Rick Owens, and a limited number of retailers as part of the 14XX collection.

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot features black leather uppers

The Rick Owens and Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot features black Lunar leather uppers which are matched with squared tongues and bulky DMXL soles.

Rick Owens' influence is evident in the oversized accents and the intricate lace design. The boots use pearl megalace patterns secured to silver rings, creating a welded look.

Despite their bold design, the boots prioritize comfort and ease of wear. Their profile zippers ensure easy access, making them practical for everyday wear, and the structured rubber soles with geometric pods offer support and durability.

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boots showcase a creative design that mixes Dr Martens' classic look with Rick Owens' distinctive way of lacing.

The boot features soft leather and a new, bigger sole made from light EVA and strong PVC. It's also recognizable by Rick Owens' special pearl laces, making it a true signature piece from the famous designer.

This partnership highlights the inventive energy of Rick Owens and Dr. Martens, making every release a significant occasion in the fashion and shoe industries.

FAQs:

1) When will the Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot be available for purchase?

The boot will be available for purchase on Feb 8, at Dr. Martens, Rick Owens, and a select number of retailers as part of the 14XX collection.

2) What are the distinctive features of the Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot?

The boot features black Lunar leather uppers, squared tongues, bulky DMXL soles, oversized accents, intricate pearl megalace patterns secured to silver rings for a welded look, profile zippers for easy access, and structured rubber soles with geometric pods for support and durability.

3) How does the Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460 DMXL Megalace boot blend both designers' styles?

This collaboration mixes Dr. Martens' classic silhouette with Rick Owens' distinctive oversized lacing and design elements, including special pearl laces and a new, larger sole made from lightweight EVA and durable PVC.