RIPTwitter trends online after controversial "Super Follower" reveal

Twitter has been known to be the people's platform since its launch in 2006.

The concept of a free-to-use platform where people could voice their thoughts on the internet soon became the platform's persona. It seems that nearly 15 years on, Twitter has lived long enough to stray from its path.

With the platform's new Super Follower feature, the company now allows people to monetize their tweets, giving the phrase "penny for your thoughts" a 21st-Century spin.

Why people are not happy with Twitter's Super Follower feature

The controversial Super Follower feature (Image via Twitter)

Twitter recently had its "Analyst Day," where the company realigned its views and goals for the upcoming years. In one of the presentations made, the organization stated the following as its revenue goal:

"At least double total revenue from $3.7B in 2020 to $7.5B or more in 2023."

How will they achieve this? By monetizing people's tweets. Twitter feels that Super Followers will pay to see tweets by certain people, and the move is marketed as a way of directly supporting creators and publishers on the platform.

The feature has been negatively received as the move seems to contradict Twitter's brand ethos entirely. Paying for tweets seems like the height of crony capitalism, and people just aren't having it.

Twitter users are out in droves with the phrase "RIP Twitter," indicating that the company has truly lost its way.

I love y’all, but there’s no way I’m paying to read your tweets.

Nope.

#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/BSZxFG4P6j — Cakes (@cakes_iam) February 26, 2021

everyone losing it in RIP Twitter over super follows, how about instead of charging for tweets pic.twitter.com/gqesD1MmV5 — unattended egg 🥚 (@undeadartclub) February 25, 2021

I could barely buy food for myself and y’all want me to buy a tweet to see someone get caught in 4K- #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPC9jt0Bj — PIGGA (@HanselGaming) February 26, 2021

Twitter really out here thinking we need an onlyfans 2 #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/b1kewtQMwY — 🕊kid (@A_Weeb03) February 26, 2021

How did Twitter confuse an edit button with paying for premium tweets. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/OXlT58r5KM — King Sprat I (@MrSprat1) February 26, 2021

me n the fellas lookin at tweets on the r/tweetleaks subreddit while y’all still paying for em #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/I5WySFn5Ca — 🌊2021 water champ 🌊 (@poppateej) February 26, 2021

Oh Well I won't pay a cent to read anyone's Tweets... It was fun while it last Greedy Motherfuckers #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/Zd0xEmQMdg — TheHerbz420 (@Kronik420pr) February 26, 2021

Me sleeping peacefully knowing I ain’t paying for Twitter #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/9dmTRR25TH — Zaid O’Neal (@ZNeal___) February 26, 2021

Twitter really thinks i'm gonna pay to read other people's tweets?#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/MPfeyf6Nji — David M (@dmed08) February 25, 2021

Many feel that corporate greed knows no bounds, and Twitter's recent move just seems to prove their views. While the feature hasn't rolled out yet, users can assume that the reaction won't be pretty even then.

