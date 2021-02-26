RIPTwitter trends online after controversial "Super Follower" reveal

Twitter has been known to be the people's platform since its launch in 2006.
The concept of a free-to-use platform where people could voice their thoughts on the internet soon became the platform's persona. It seems that nearly 15 years on, Twitter has lived long enough to stray from its path.
With the platform's new Super Follower feature, the company now allows people to monetize their tweets, giving the phrase "penny for your thoughts" a 21st-Century spin.
Why people are not happy with Twitter's Super Follower feature
Twitter recently had its "Analyst Day," where the company realigned its views and goals for the upcoming years. In one of the presentations made, the organization stated the following as its revenue goal:
"At least double total revenue from $3.7B in 2020 to $7.5B or more in 2023."
How will they achieve this? By monetizing people's tweets. Twitter feels that Super Followers will pay to see tweets by certain people, and the move is marketed as a way of directly supporting creators and publishers on the platform.
The feature has been negatively received as the move seems to contradict Twitter's brand ethos entirely. Paying for tweets seems like the height of crony capitalism, and people just aren't having it.
Twitter users are out in droves with the phrase "RIP Twitter," indicating that the company has truly lost its way.
Many feel that corporate greed knows no bounds, and Twitter's recent move just seems to prove their views. While the feature hasn't rolled out yet, users can assume that the reaction won't be pretty even then.
