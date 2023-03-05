Rock the Block season 4 release date and air time on HGTV

HGTV is all set to premiere a brand new season of its popular reality TV series, Rock The Block. The upcoming show will introduce viewers to a whole new bunch of teams vying to present the best house and win the ultimate prize.

It will revolve around four teams who are given a budget of $250,000 and six weeks to renovate the house into a higher value.

The series' fourth season, which is set in a cul-de-sac in Berthoud, Colorado, will premiere on Sunday, March 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on HGTV.

The team that wins will get bragging rights and the ultimate prize of having the street named in their honor. The official synopsis for Rock The Block season 4 reads:

"Top HGTV designers have just weeks and a limited budget to renovate four blank-slate homes on the same block with their signature styles. The designers who net the highest appraisal get bragging rights and a street named in their honor."

Season 4 of Rock The Block will be hosted by famed design expert Ty Pennington.

Rock The Block season 4 will feature new judges every week

For viewers who do not have cable, they can stream the episode live on YouTube TV if they have valid login details and a subscription. Apart from that, the episodes will also be available on HGTV's website.

The six-episode season will also feature new judges every week who will provide the teams with a new task. In the pilot episode, popular Arkansas home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs will appear to reveal which team delivered in renovating the kitchen and dining area that would be perfect for future buyers.

According to HGTV, the other judges include:

"Popular dynamos Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones) and Jenn Todryk (No Demo Reno), who will use their experience as designers and moms to evaluate the entry and living room areas. Top-selling real estate agents and twin sisters, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses) will judge the main bedroom suite, while designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and designer Veronica Valencia (Revealed) will deliberate the homes’ 1,500-square-foot lower levels."

The network added:

"Popular husband-wife duo and former Rock the Block champions, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home), will rely on their expertise as custom home builders to evaluate each property’s exterior look."

Every week, the teams will renovate a new part of the home, and ultimately, the house that impresses the judges the most will emerge victorious.

Rock The Block season 4 will premiere only on HGTV on March 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes