Rolling Loud Miami 2023: Tickets, lineup, and all you need to know

Rolling Loud is returning to its hometown of Miami for another year, with Rolling Loud Miami 2023 set to take place from July 21, 2023, to July 23, 2023, at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium. As one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year, Rolling Loud Miami promises to bring an electrifying lineup of top-tier artists.

The festival's 2023 edition, which will feature performances by artists such as Don Toliver, Lil Durke, and Destroy Lonely, was announced via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour, categorized under General and VIP, will be available for sale from the official website of the festival (https://rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com). The ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2023.

Rolling Loud Miami will be headlined by the American rapper Playboi Carti on Day 1. The rapper is best known for his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, which was released on December 25, 2020. The album was a critical success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album charts.

On Day 2, the festival will be headlined by rapper Travis Scott. The rapper is best known for his third studio album, Astroworld, which was released on August 3, 2018. The album was a chart-topper on the Belgian, Canadian, New Zealand, and the Billboard 200 album charts.

The rapper A$ap Rocky will be headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2023 on Day 3. The rapper is best known for their second studio album, At. Long. Last. ASAP, which was released on May 26, 2015.

The performers for Rolling Loud Miami 2023 are noted below:

Day 1, July 21, 2023:

Playboi Carti

Lil Durke

Lil Yatchy

Ski Mask The Slump God

Key Glock

Ice Spice

PinkPantheress

Nardo Wick

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

ToosII

Babyface Ray

Sleepy Hollow

Sheff G

Foushee Lancey Foux

Shordie Shordie

Armani White

Fridayy

Fat Nick

Killswxtch

Finesse2tymes

Homixide Gang

Yvngxchris

Trapland Pat

Big Boss Vette

Wizz Havinn

Strangehuman

Harry Nach

Sexyy Red Sid Shyne

Drownmili

Pap Chanel

ZZZ

South Strip

Nate Dae

Sdotbraddy

Kodak Black

Day 2, July 22, 2023:

Travis Scott

Ray Sraemmurd

Trippie Redd

City Girls

NAV

GloRilla

Coi Leray

Sheck Wes

Chief Keef

Young Nudy

$NOT

Pouya

Dej Loaf

Curren$y

Babytron

Xavier Wulf

Freddie Dredd

Yovingchimi

Lola Brooke

Luh Tyler

Tana

Jejeel

Redveil

2Rare

Ryan Trey

Robb Bank$

Veeze

Eddy Baker

1NONLY

Gloss UP

Skilla Baby

Dom Corleo

Babyxsosa

21 Lil Harold

Highway

Chow Lee

Bad Neighbours

Rocco

Skodi

Barely Legal

21 Savage

Day 3, July 23, 2023:

A$ap Rocky

Don Toliver

Bryson Tiller

Offset

Turnstile

Polo G

Lil Tjay

Latto

Central Cee

Fivio Foreign

Lucki Bones

Freddie Gibs

Nle Choppa

Nocap

Pi'erre Bourne

Night Lovell

O3 Greedo

Tiacorine

Tobi Lou

Duke Duece

DD Osama

Bktheurala

Eem Triplin

Danny Towers

Kentheman

DC the Don

Bashtheworld

Bigxthaplug

Maiya the Don

Loe Shimmy

Scy Jimm

Tony Shhnow

Mello Buckzz

Hoosh

Bizzy Crook

Snow Banks

K Charles

Billyraccx

King Kobi

Lil UzI Vert

More about the artists headed to Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, better known by his stage name Key Glock, is a rapper from Tennessee who is best known for his second album, Yellow Tape 2, which was released on November 5, 2021. The album peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 album charts.

City Girls is a hip-hop duo consisting of Yung Miami (Caresha Romeka Brownlee) and JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson). They are best known for their second studio album, City on Lock, which was released on June 20, 2020. The album peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Bryson Djuan Tiller is a singer-songwriter from Kentucky who rose to prominence with his second album, True to Self, which was released on May 26, 2017. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 album charts.

