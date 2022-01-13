Roq Innovation on ‘Shark Tank’: Meet the founder with an Oprah connect

The new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to air on Friday. It will introduce Raquel Graham, an entrepreneur from Chicago who created Roq Innovation.

Roq Innovation is a product innovation company that develops solutions or easy alternatives to make life easier. Graham has developed and launched two brands so far called NEKZ and HEADLIGHTZ. The latter will be the main focus during her business pitch on Shark Tank Episode 11.

The series’ synopsis includes a description of Roq Innovation. It reads:

“Black female entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois, shows the Sharks the light with her problem-solving wearable design.”

HEADLIGHTZ was listed on Oprah’s O List

Graham’s second invention, HEADLIGHTZ, was launched in 2017 and soon became a huge success, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

In 2019, the brand was named under Oprah’s O List that helped the product gain more attention. Explaining the use of HEADLIGHTZ, the brand’s bio reads.

“HEADLIGHTZ™ is a rechargeable LED winter beanie that is perfect for outdoor running, walking the dog and many practical and safety uses for hands-free lighting.”

Roq Innovation was also mentioned in 2019’s Oprah Magazine as one of their favorite black-owned businesses.

Roq Innovation is not Graham’s first company. She started her marketing firm ROQ Marketing Group, in 2009. She is known for working with multiple top-end companies as a marketing strategist and consultant.

Cost and where to buy

The products created by Roq Innovation are available on the company’s site as well as on Amazon. They have been advertised on several platforms like Good Morning America, Forbes and The View.

The cost of one HEADLIGHTZ beanie ranges from $19.99 to $29.99. The headbands are priced at $24.99, while NEKZ costs $40.

When will ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 11 air?

Shark Tank will air its new episode on Friday, January 14, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Apart from Roq Innovation, other business deals which will also be showcased include VaBroom, Must Love and Romper Jack.

Episode 11 will also feature Nick Hamburger and Zack Shreier, founders of Quevos (egg-based chips). They had appeared in Season 12 with their business pitch and Shark Daymond John invested in it. The Illinois entrepreneurs will feature in the upcoming episode to give an update on their business.

Apart from John, the sharks’ panel will include Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban. Dragon’s Den fame Peter Jones and actor/entrepreneur Kevin Hart will also join the sharks as guests.

