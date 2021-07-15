Choo Ja-hyun’s husband Yu Xiaoguang did not cheat claims agency after video of woman sitting on lap goes viral

Actor Choo Ja-hyun's husband, Yu Xiaoguang, got embroiled in a cheating scandal after a video of him in a compromising position was released on Weibo.

In the video, Yu Xiaoguang was seen without a mask. He was about to get into a car, but before that, he called a woman over. She came over and entered his car along with him and reportedly sat on his lap with a smile. This caused a furor on the Internet.

Fans were disappointed with Yu Xiaoguang's behavior and also expressed their sympathies for Choo Ja-hyun. They felt sad that Choo Ja-hyun was betrayed by her husband.

What did Yu Xiaoguang's agency say about the cheating scandal?

Yu Xiaoguang's agency denied all rumors of cheating and instead claimed that they will ensure that their actor's behavior is better. It was to avoid any misunderstandings in the future, they said. The statement came from BH Agency, Yu Xiaoguang's Korean representative.

The statement said,

"It was just a happening that occurred on his way home, after a meeting with his acquaintances back in May. The people who appear in the video are close acquaintances of the director, who often travel to and fro with his family members."

They also added,

"However, no matter how close they are, [Yu Xiaoguang] will be more careful with his actions that may lead to misunderstandings. As much as people have given love to the Yu Xiaoguang and Choo Ja Hyun couple, we promise both parties will be even more cautious of future actions."

Fans react to rumors of Yu Xiaoguang cheating on Choo Ja-hyun

According to allkpop, the responses from fans ranged from "I feel sorry for Choo Ja Hyun" to "I became a fan after watching 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2', but I'm so disappointed," and "I feel angry."

Timeline of Yu Xiaoguang's relationship with Choo Ja-hyun

Yu Xiaoguang is the son of the president of a large corporation. He also was part of the national swimming team. He dated Choo Ja-hyun, and in 2015, he proposed to the actor. The two of them married in 2017 and are parents to a son. However, it was only in 2019 that the two of them had a grand wedding.

The two of them appeared on the SBS show Same Bed Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny. They gave a peek into their grand wedding to fans on the show. They also showed a glimpse of their son to the public for the first time.

The wedding ceremony won the hearts of fans everywhere as it was an emotional affair. Choo Ja-hyun wrote a letter to Yu Xiaoguang that she read to him, and what she said led to him breaking down in tears.

She asked Yu Xiaoguang "Will you marry me in our next lifetime too?” The footage that was aired on the program also showed Yu Xiaoguang accepting the ring from Choo Ja-hyun and in turn giving her a ring.

Choo Ja-hyun and Yu Xiaoguang were relationship goals for fans, which is why the scandal got wide attention.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod