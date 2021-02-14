Gina Carano's firing was reportedly being planned by Disney executives since November 2020

Gina Carano's firing was on the cards since November 2020, according to recent reports. Disney executives were apparently concerned after the actress voiced her support for election transparency last year.

Sad to say since I have been a long time Disney fan since childhood but no more. They hate free speech because proving that cancel culture does exist. Thank you @ginacarano for standing strong. Love you and support you always! #CancelDisneyPlus #CancelDisney #WeLoveGinaCarano — Crypto Sensei (@JanmanAura) February 12, 2021

According to WDW Pro, Carano's Instagram post was used as a smokescreen to hide other underlying issues.

WDW Pro stated that Carano's firing was inevitable. Lucasfilm was apparently waiting for the actress to make another misstep. This would give the company a reason for laying her off.

Since Carano made no such misstep until recently, the producers cited the Instagram post as the main reason behind the firing.

I’m taking my canceled Disney+ subscription money and joining @realDailyWire to support @ginacarano in her new movie!#GinaCaranoIsUncancelled — Dub (@OXDub) February 12, 2021

Firing Gina Carano for making the exact same comparison that her co-star Pedro Pascal made (but from the Left) does not bode well for Disney's quest for "gender equity." — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2021

Carano being fired could also mean the end for Disney's upcoming show "Rangers of the New Republic." Rangers of the New Republic was announced on December 10, 2020, as a standalone show for Cara Dune, the character played by Gina Carano.

How Gina Carano's firing affects Disney

Having displayed notable performances in globally renowned franchises like Deadpool and the Fast and Furious, Gina Carano had proved her mettle as an actress. There was no reason to doubt her casting choice at the time, and follow up a series with her as a lead seemed bound for success.

Her recent statements left a black mark on Disney, and a decision had to be made ultimately. Carano being fired from Disney leaves the future of their upcoming series in jeopardy. Despite her comments, fans identify her as Cara Dune now.

That’s right, we are partnering with @ginacarano! Become a member and get 25% off memberships using code: GINA #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled This is the way: https://t.co/uUymBbh1ni pic.twitter.com/ha7WWTH2aZ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 12, 2021

There's one aspect to this story that doesn't add up, though. If Carano's firing was on the cards since November, it would be strange for Disney to announce a stand-alone show for Carano. It would also upset the investors who've funded Disney for the said project.

Disney has also apparently damaged its relationship with Carl Weathers, according to WDW Pro's reports. Weathers was set to star in this new series.

There are now rumors that Rangers of the New Republic will be scrapped altogether. Disney is yet to release an official statement regarding the same.

Funny how Disney resembles the empire more every day and still thinks themselves the good guys. — Emerald Tortuga (@EmeraldTortuga) February 12, 2021

Will there be Uyghur Muslims at the ball? Or are they currently being enslaved by the chinese? Ya know, the same Chinese government that @Disney thanked in the credits of the recent Mulan remake. — Haven DeZeeuw (@HavenDeZeeuw) February 11, 2021

Bring Gina Carano back or loose another subscription tired of the woke cancel culture ruining everything nice stop the systemic racism and cancel culture of anyone that does not think like you. It will destroy more than heal anyone. This is the way. — CRASH! (@zoltonishere) February 11, 2021

Chinese concentration camps, OK by Disney.

Gina pointing out a divided populace is ripe for authoritarian abuse of power on unimaginable levels... bad. — Just Via (@JustVia5) February 12, 2021

Disney has been facing a ton of backlash on the internet since the incident. Some fans are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. It's also brought the company's stance on religious persecution in China (in reference to Mulan's credits scene) into question again.

The larger issue is that Disney hasn't been making strong decisions, and fans are holding it accountable for the same. Disney will have to be careful that incidents like this aren't repeated.