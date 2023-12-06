Is Lilly Winters on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? Rumor explored

Lily Winters Ashby, a character from The Young and the Restless, has faced significant challenges throughout her life. Initially portrayed by child actors, Christel Khalil took over the role as a teenager in 2002. After a brief replacement by Davetta Sherwood, Khalil returned in 2006 and has been a recurring character since 2018.

Lily's life in the show is filled with challenges and complexities, which has left The Young and the Restless fans intrigued. However, recently, Khalil, the actor who plays Lily's character, has become the talk of the town due to her rumored pregnancy.

Christel Khalil is pregnant in real life and announced the same on June 19, 2023, as she shared a montage of photos and video clips from the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards. In the video, she proudly displayed her baby bump.

The Young and the Restless: Christel Khalil's pregnancy becomes a shared expression of joy for the show's fans

Christel Khalil has a 13-year-old son, Michael Caden, from her previous marriage to Stephen Hensley. She is now expecting her second child with her fiancé, Sam Restagno.

Recently, she also revealed on social media that the duo was having a boy as she captioned one of her posts:

"Getting closer to meeting our baby boy…"

Khalil's real-life journey has brought joy to her fans, who have followed her since her early days on The Young and the Restless. Recent photos showcasing her growing baby bump have become a highlight for her followers. The revelation about her having a boy has turned into a shared celebration across social media.

What happened to Lily Winters in The Young and the Restless?

A still of Lily Winters from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

In the show, Lily's mother, Drucilla Winters, misled her husband, Neil, into believing he was Lily's father, while her biological father was Neil's brother, Malcolm. Therefore, Lily's teenage years were tumultuous, involving an online predator, a s*xually transmitted disease, and her befriending Devon Hamilton, who was later adopted by her parents.

Her romantic life was also equally eventful. Lily fell in love with Daniel Romalotti, eloped, and later discovered who her father was. She endured her mother's presumed death and her marriage's collapse due to Daniel's addiction. Lily then fell for Cane Ashby, faced numerous challenges in her relationship, and also battled ovarian cancer.

Furthermore, she had twins via a surrogate and coped with the presumed death of Cane, only to discover it was his twin brother who died. Lily's life then took a tragic turn when she mistakenly caused a car accident, resulting in Hilary Curtis' death. This led to her being imprisoned for a year.

After her release, she left her husband, Cane, and started a new life. She returned to Genoa City for various family events and eventually accepted a job offer from Jill Abbott, leading to a romantic relationship with Billy.

Lily worked to merge Chancellor and Hamilton-Winters into a family company, faced challenges with Billy as COO, and navigated complex business and personal relationships. Her bond with Daniel reignited, and she moved into a penthouse apartment while continuing to navigate several challenges.

Christel Khalil's journey, both on and off-screen, reflects a tapestry of diverse experiences. As Lily Winters in The Young and the Restless, she navigated a labyrinth of personal and professional challenges, mirroring the complexities of real life.

Conversely, off-screen, Khalil's pregnancy announcement and the anticipation of her baby boy mark a delightful contrast to her character's often tumultuous storyline.