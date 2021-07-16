NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kid's Lee Know are rumored to host "Show! Music Core"

Jungwoo of NCT and Lee Know of Stray Kids are currently the hottest topic on Twitter after news of their possible election as hosts for MBC's Show! Music Core began to spread throughout fan circles.

While the rumor hasn't been confirmed yet, a member of Stray Kids had an accidental slip-up which has fans convinced that the possibility is certain.

SF9's Chani, IZ*ONE's Minju, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin were the previous co-hosting trio of Show! Music Core. If the rumors are true, NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kids' Lee Know will be filling the missing roles and will host alongside Kim Minju.

Stray Kids' Jisung tells all in an accidental slip-up

SF9's Kang Chani was previously one of the three hosts of Music Core, alongside Kim Minju of IZ*ONE and Stray Kids' Hwang Hyunjin.

He announced his departure from the position just one day before, on the 15th of July 2021. His last day will be the 17th of July. Kim Minju is still a host on the show, whereas Stray Kids' Hyunjin had left the show even earlier than Cha Ni on the 13th of February this year.

While fans were still speculating whether the rumors were true or not, Stray Kids' Han Jisung had a tiny slip-up while communicating with his fans on a different online platform, which led many to believe that it was for sure happening.

🐿: "our house's big cat is going to be mc-ing please take care of him well" — 😑댕댕냥 (@seungdduk) July 16, 2021

After realizing that the news hadn't been officially announced yet, Jisung hilariously attempted to cover it up by changing the topic, which seemingly didn't work as fans hurried to discuss the affair.

[210716 17:34-36 han]



: okay so like

: the thing said nothing is confirmed yet... so...

: sorry haha how about we keep talking about coffee then?

: let's all say we didn't hear anything — SKZ 💭 translations (@skzinbbl) July 16, 2021

Soon after, entertainment and news company Naver released an article stating that both Jungwoo's and Lee Know's roles were confirmed.

Fans react with surety, congratulate and celebrate the NCT and Stray Kids member

After Jisung's accidental confirmation, fans of the two have begun to congratulate Jungwoo and Lee Know on their new positions as MCs.

LEE KNOW NEW MC pic.twitter.com/8GX5e3wOsW — shin 🍀 (@linopuff_) July 16, 2021

new mcs in music core usually get solo stages SO LEE KNOW SOLO STAGE SOON — sandra 🍀 (@rachasgf) July 16, 2021

Lee know and Kim Jungwoo are both graduate from Gimpo Jeil Technical High School and born on the same year 1998 chingu #JUNGWOO #LeeKnow pic.twitter.com/Sg72RTS4aS — ny☁️98 (@neojungwooz) July 16, 2021

JUNGWOO WOULD BE SUCH A GREAT MC HE HAS SO MUCH EXPERIENCE 😭✨ #JUNGWOO pic.twitter.com/7awR5RGr4r — kay (.◜◡◝) (@enjenlee) July 16, 2021

to welcome mc jungwoo, here’s two music core neo mcs in one frame pic.twitter.com/VJmuJc0VGt — JAE (@neoxjae) July 16, 2021

Visual representation of MC Jungwoo in Music Core. Gosh, I'm very proud of him.



pic.twitter.com/tOCHBTWBAG — ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴏꜰ ᴊᴀᴇᴡᴏᴏ (@jaewooau) July 16, 2021

leeknow from the group @Stray_Kids is confirmed to be the new MC for Show! Music Core.



Source: Han Jisung — 양겡 🍀 (@jeonginisaur) July 16, 2021

HUHH??? LEE KNOW IS THE NEW MC FOR MUSIC CORE????? — lee know loops!! (@knowloops) July 16, 2021

KIM JUNGWOO IN MBC MUSIC CORE DURING NCT 127 SEPTEMBER COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/BueVm4ZnBw — ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴏꜰ ᴊᴀᴇᴡᴏᴏ (@jaewooau) July 16, 2021

jisung confirmed on bbl that lee know is one of the new music core MCs before MBC confirmed it 😭 he’s trying to backtrack now and asked us to pretend like we didn’t hear but it’s too late HAHA — han pics 🍀 (@hanpics) July 16, 2021

Show! Music Core had previously announced that they'd be taking a three-week break due to the Tokyo Olympics.

Fans are speculating that NCT's Jungwoo, Stray Kids' Lee Know, and IZ*ONE's Minju will have their first appearance as a trio sometime in Mid-August when the show is scheduled to make its return.

