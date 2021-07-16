NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kid's Lee Know are rumored to host "Show! Music Core"

Jungwoo of NCT and Lee Know of Stray Kids are currently the hottest topic on Twitter after news of their possible election as hosts for MBC's Show! Music Core began to spread throughout fan circles.
While the rumor hasn't been confirmed yet, a member of Stray Kids had an accidental slip-up which has fans convinced that the possibility is certain.
SF9's Chani, IZ*ONE's Minju, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin were the previous co-hosting trio of Show! Music Core. If the rumors are true, NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kids' Lee Know will be filling the missing roles and will host alongside Kim Minju.
Stray Kids' Jisung tells all in an accidental slip-up
SF9's Kang Chani was previously one of the three hosts of Music Core, alongside Kim Minju of IZ*ONE and Stray Kids' Hwang Hyunjin.
He announced his departure from the position just one day before, on the 15th of July 2021. His last day will be the 17th of July. Kim Minju is still a host on the show, whereas Stray Kids' Hyunjin had left the show even earlier than Cha Ni on the 13th of February this year.
While fans were still speculating whether the rumors were true or not, Stray Kids' Han Jisung had a tiny slip-up while communicating with his fans on a different online platform, which led many to believe that it was for sure happening.
After realizing that the news hadn't been officially announced yet, Jisung hilariously attempted to cover it up by changing the topic, which seemingly didn't work as fans hurried to discuss the affair.
Soon after, entertainment and news company Naver released an article stating that both Jungwoo's and Lee Know's roles were confirmed.
Fans react with surety, congratulate and celebrate the NCT and Stray Kids member
After Jisung's accidental confirmation, fans of the two have begun to congratulate Jungwoo and Lee Know on their new positions as MCs.
Show! Music Core had previously announced that they'd be taking a three-week break due to the Tokyo Olympics.
Fans are speculating that NCT's Jungwoo, Stray Kids' Lee Know, and IZ*ONE's Minju will have their first appearance as a trio sometime in Mid-August when the show is scheduled to make its return.
