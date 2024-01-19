RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3: Elimination Predictions

RuPaul's Drag Race returned to MTV for its 16th season on January 5, leaving fans excited. The Emmy-winning reality TV show features 14 drag queens competing for the grand prize of $200,000. The format of RuPaul’s Drag Race includes pitting talented drag queens against each other, expecting them to outdo their opponents.

The ultimate winner of the competition series earns the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. In episode 1, the viewers were introduced to seven queens - Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Sapphira Cristal, and Xunami Muse, who competed in a talent show challenge.

Episode 2 saw the introductions of the remaining seven cast members - Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Megami, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Plasma. Surprisingly, no eliminations were held in the first two episodes. Now, it seems Queen Hershii LiqCour-Jete might be in the danger zone.

Who is most likely to be eliminated on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

Hershii LiqCour-Jete can face elimination in episode 3 because she received negative critiques from the judges. When it comes to audience opinion, some netizens on X ranked Hershii’s performance “low”. Additionally, Plane Jane, who irked many viewers owing to her villainous antics, took the bottom two spots with Megami.

What happened in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 2?

The mini challenge saw queens competing in a photoshoot task, as they worked alongside a famous Hollywood photographer. Nymphia Wind won the challenge and took home the cash tip of $2,500. During the main challenge, the contestants were made to perform in the Queen Choice Awards talent show.

Plane Jane and Geneva Karr garnered the top two spots and battled in the Lip-Sync segment on Becky G’s hit track Shower. Boston native Plane Jane became the winner and took the cash prize of $5000.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

The Emmy-winning reality competition is telecasted on MTV. However, for those without an active MTV connection, episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race will also be accessible on a variety of streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Sling TV. Additionally, MTV is also available on Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.

Why were there no eliminations in the first two episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race?

No one was eliminated in RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 2 owing to the new ‘Rate-A-Queen’ twist introduced in the premiere format. Each queen was made to rank the others from best to worst. While the viewers did learn who landed in the top two positions, Judge RuPaul announced there wouldn’t be any elimination following the trajectory of the inaugural episode.

The eviction was likely stalled since the contestants were split into two groups of seven. The 14 queens' joint presence on the show is still impending. Notably, Sapphira Cristal emerged as the winner on episode 1. Along with winning the cash prize, both the winners of episodes 1 and 2 were also given an immunity that they could use at any point in the competition.

In the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, all the 14 queens will come face-to-face for the first time. Their design skills will be put to the test in a mom-themed ball challenge.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, January 19 at 8 pm ET on MTV.