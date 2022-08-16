‘Rust’ movie shooting: FBI forensic report concludes Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on film set

Despite previous claims by the actor, a new FBI report claims that Alec Baldwin's shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust.

The FBI investigation's report (obtained by ABC news) claimed that the .45 Long Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver, which was used in the film, could not have been fired with the trigger response. The aforementioned forensic report by the FBI seemingly reached its conclusion after "accidental discharge testing" of the F.lli Pietta firearm.

What did the FBI's forensic testing about the Rust movie shooting reveal?

The report from the FBI seems to have investigated multiple scenarios with the position of the revolver's hammer. According to ABC News, only the pull of the trigger could have enabled the gun to fire the bullet at "quarter and half-cock positions."

Similarly, at the fully-cocked hammer position, the gun "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional."

The report further stated that the gun was able to detonate the primer when the hammer was in a de-cocked position. In this scenario, the hammer was directly struck.

Although the official FBI investigation report claims Alec Baldwin fired the prop revolver that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the actor's lawyers appear to deny its veracity.

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, stated that the FBI's report had been 'misconstructed.' He said:

"The FBI report is being misconstrued. The gun fired in testing only one time — without having to pull the trigger — when the hammer was pulled back, and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition."

The attorney further added:

"This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was 'cold,' and believed the gun was safe."

Alec Baldwin's previous claims about not pulling the trigger on Rust set

In early December 2021, actor Alec Baldwin (64) opened up about the fatal incident on the set of Rust. He told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger. Baldwin claimed:

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never."

The suggestions of the recent FBI report seem to contradict Baldwin's claims of the tragic incident on October 21, 2021, which claimed the life of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

However, Baldwin may not be incorrect with his claim about not pulling the trigger, as there has been no indication that the FBI performed the investigative tests with the same revolver used on the Rust film set. If the revolver used by the FBI was just an identical piece to that which killed Hutchins, then it cannot be determined whether the actual gun malfunctioned on set.

