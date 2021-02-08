Ryland Adams' leaked photo leaves Twitter scandalized

Fans of popular YouTuber Ryland Adams were recently left scandalized after logging onto Twitter. They were greeted with a bare-bottomed picture of the famous vlogger.

The 29-year old recently had a picture leaked online, which depicted him on all fours.

Fans of the star will recognize the picture from a Valentine's Day prank that his fiance and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson pulled on him last year. The latter posted the aforementioned picture of Adams on Instagram.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Ryland Adams trending on Twitter after a picture of Ryland’s bare butt goes viral. Several accounts in stan twitter currently sharing it—photo has been trimmed in this post. pic.twitter.com/E8GBZmLkYi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 8, 2021

Ryland Adams has now had his infamous derriere picture resurface on Twitter this time.

His leaked picture took many of his fans unawares, instantly regretting their decision to click on his name in the trending tab.

Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, ranging from shock to humor.

Twitter responds to Ryland Adams' leaked picture

Advertisement

Often spotted in vlogs and videos alongside his sister Morgan Adams and his fiance Shane Dawson, Ryland Adams is also known for his podcast "The Sip." He co-hosts it alongside actress Lizze Gordon.

In February 2020, Ryland Adams became the victim of an unusual Valentine's Day tribute after Shane Dawson decided to leak his revelatory picture online.

The picture displayed Ryland Adams in a compromising situation. He was caught with his pants down and naked from the waist down. Shane Dawson was quick to clarify that he posted the picture to troll his fiance. It looks like the internet is not quite ready to forget about it just yet.

Twitter users were left scandalized as they reacted primarily in the form of memes that oscillated between shock and humor. Here are some of the best reactions:

me waiting for the twitter description guy to put a description under ryland adams pic.twitter.com/kHyM39i7en — ayup ghost (@marsmellohi) February 8, 2021

feraltwt running after getting ryland adams trending pic.twitter.com/3WO6rOBnzg — may 📌CHECK PINNED📌. STREAM ROADTRIP (@BriToBlame) February 8, 2021

no one:

ryland adams on my TL: pic.twitter.com/FmAjf9FkQo — CD (@iamdaisybloom) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Me- I think I might go to bed...

Me- wait why is ryland adams trending?

Me a few seconds later- pic.twitter.com/ygtMHOyoNh — Brit (@bigbritsblazed) February 8, 2021

Me setting up a meeting with my therapist after clicking on the ryland adams trending thread pic.twitter.com/Gx764VRaXe — Sadie (@Sadie97930260) February 8, 2021

Was wondering why ryland adams was trending and I regret looking through the hashtag 😀 dhmu going to do pic.twitter.com/yR9vRn2VGx — SweetBlueRose1 (@Sweetbluerose1) February 8, 2021

Me after I see why ryland adams trending pic.twitter.com/EXrGIVcIdA — Ayup Keke (@Noluv_Keke) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

WHY DID WE MAKE RYLAND ADAMS TRENDING pic.twitter.com/TQZAOr3GCy — JACEPPE⁷ ☻ (@jaceppethegod) February 8, 2021

“i wonder why ryland adams is tren-“pic.twitter.com/ZDKNVB6m36 — sarah (@zironiia) February 8, 2021

me: i wonder why ryland adams is trend- pic.twitter.com/89IY6KVvGl — Mikey (@spakk_) February 8, 2021

bring me the ryland adams picture. pic.twitter.com/HLdEOUvyYs — gumby (@gumbyxo) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

“why is ryland adams of all people trendi-“ pic.twitter.com/8AsgdkwPdt — ًdaisy (@iicfchalamet) February 8, 2021

Brb washing my eyes after seeing why ryland adams was trending

Anyways stream pic.twitter.com/y8nUvgZoXp — tuesday ✨ megumi edit (@kurapikaprimacy) February 8, 2021

everyone after seeing ryland adams on their timeline: pic.twitter.com/mswiRVOtI1 — ♥sophie♥☻ (@sophieontwt) February 8, 2021

gm the first thing i saw today was ryland adams bare ass pic.twitter.com/Vnzxj0HQhT — jules (@elxhellfire) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

me seeing ryland adams nude on my tl pic.twitter.com/4P7Q3woUSQ — thank u next (@CharbeII) February 8, 2021

ummm why in the hell is ryland adams trending 💀 pic.twitter.com/eXYpwHJBkw — kaynaé (@kie_atiny16) February 8, 2021

Me: Why is ryland adams trending?

Me, a few seconds later: pic.twitter.com/UU1y1bzsFD — Jaime💙GO FOLLOW @VOIDSCAS💚 (@jaime_tired) February 8, 2021

is that... ryland adams........ cheeks.. on the tl... ikyfl pic.twitter.com/qa8dhyZ86h — squid. (@greedymotivez) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

i just saw ryland adams' naked ass cheeks on my tl pic.twitter.com/zoG848ykUY — ☽ lana⁷ (@midnightatrophy) February 8, 2021

Ryland Adams to everyone wondering why he’s “trending” pic.twitter.com/wOKD30vJec — 𝒜𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓃𝒶 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 (@Nalabaybii) February 8, 2021

It looks like Ryland Adams' recent return to the Twitter trending page might not exactly have panned out the way he would have envisaged it.