Ryland Adams' leaked photo leaves Twitter scandalized

Fans of popular YouTuber Ryland Adams were recently left scandalized after logging onto Twitter. They were greeted with a bare-bottomed picture of the famous vlogger.
The 29-year old recently had a picture leaked online, which depicted him on all fours.
Fans of the star will recognize the picture from a Valentine's Day prank that his fiance and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson pulled on him last year. The latter posted the aforementioned picture of Adams on Instagram.
Ryland Adams has now had his infamous derriere picture resurface on Twitter this time.
His leaked picture took many of his fans unawares, instantly regretting their decision to click on his name in the trending tab.
Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, ranging from shock to humor.
Twitter responds to Ryland Adams' leaked picture
Often spotted in vlogs and videos alongside his sister Morgan Adams and his fiance Shane Dawson, Ryland Adams is also known for his podcast "The Sip." He co-hosts it alongside actress Lizze Gordon.
In February 2020, Ryland Adams became the victim of an unusual Valentine's Day tribute after Shane Dawson decided to leak his revelatory picture online.
The picture displayed Ryland Adams in a compromising situation. He was caught with his pants down and naked from the waist down. Shane Dawson was quick to clarify that he posted the picture to troll his fiance. It looks like the internet is not quite ready to forget about it just yet.
Twitter users were left scandalized as they reacted primarily in the form of memes that oscillated between shock and humor. Here are some of the best reactions:
It looks like Ryland Adams' recent return to the Twitter trending page might not exactly have panned out the way he would have envisaged it.
Published 08 Feb 2021, 23:17 IST