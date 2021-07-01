S.Coups of SEVENTEEN withdraws from promotions after sustaining injuries from a fall

S.Coups of SEVENTEEN will be withdrawing from the group's "Ready To Love" promotional activities due to injuries he sustained while engaging in an event. The announcement was made on the 1st of July by his label PLEDIS Entertainment.

S.Coups, or Choi Seung Cheol, is a rapper for the K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN. He is also their designated leader and was anointed head of their hip-hop sub-unit, also including Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon from the group.

The 13-member group debuted in 2015 with their EP "17 Carat." As of July 2021, they have been nominated for 176 awards, having won 57 of those. They also received a commendation from the Prime Minister of South Korea in 2020.

What happened to S.Coups?

While promoting the band's eighth mini-album, S.Coups fell and sustained injuries to his right shoulder, as well as additional abrasions and cuts to his right ear, chin, and forehead.

He was treated for these injuries. But after consulting a physician, it was recommended that S.Coups reduce his activities and take time to heal. Consequently, it was announced that S.Coups would temporarily withdraw from any group activities to ensure his full recovery.

Fans reacted with concern to the news, with wishes for his speedy recovery flooding online circles. However, many were worried about the performer's mental state.

god my heart's broken im so so sad but i know cheol must be even sadder and even more devastated and that makes me even more sad — 순딸기🍓 (@soonberries) July 1, 2021

fuck u ground for wounding our cheol.. im never touching the ground again pic.twitter.com/QTvLMjaVt0 — heart (@svtdoahey) July 1, 2021

Here's cheol saying "Mahal kita" Cheer up CARATs! Our leader will surely come back stronger and healthier. 💖💎pic.twitter.com/cJmkJIfNor — KEY | taeyong day! (@hanniespardon) July 1, 2021

cheol you don't have to say sorry please 😭 get well soon 😭 pic.twitter.com/cX0qggGlx2 — 쿱정원🌻🎨‧₊˚. (@wonubliss) July 1, 2021

feel better soon scoups :( take all the time you need we will wait for you 🤍 #getwellsoonscoups pic.twitter.com/2bioC9Q0ic — ً (@thinkabthvc) July 1, 2021

This is not the first time S.Coups has withdrawn from SEVENTEEN's activities. In 2019, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that he would be taking a temporary hiatus to deal with his anxiety.

Fans were as supportive then as they are now. They immediately popularized hashtags such as "#GetWellSoonSCOUPS" and "#WeLoveYouScoups" to show their backing for their idol.

