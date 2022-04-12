Saige Stiles: 15-year-old Florida teen found in “good health” after telling friend she was being followed on her way to school

The 15-year-old teen, Saige Stiles, who was reportedly last seen walking to her high school in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Monday morning and went missing after informing her friend that she was being followed, was found safe and sound on by a member of a local Guardian Angels chapter.

Stiles spoke to her friend while walking to school on Monday, April 11, reportedly around 6.55 am. Out of a concern for Stiles safety, her friend called 911. Since the former didn’t arrive at school, a missing endangered alert was also posted. When the police reached the location given by Stiles’ friend, only the teen’s backpack and cell phone were found, triggering a search investigation.

Saige Stiles was seen “just walking” after her friend’s 911 call

While Stiles was not found at the location her friend provided, the police said they found footage in which Stiles was seen walking behind houses in a local community. Port St. Lucie Police Sergeant, John Dellacroce, addressed the media and spoke about the video footage. He said:

“She just was walking. Didn’t appear she was in danger or distress. Just walking through the backyard.”

He also urged Saige Stiles to contact the police if she could.

“We urge Saige if you’re out there, if you’re safe, please call us. You’re not in any type of trouble.”

Sage Stiles' disappearance after her claim that she was being followed, triggered an “extensive manhunt” he added. This involved a heavy police presence in the area along with the use of helicopters and bloodhounds to aid the search. Explaining the steps being taken to find her, Sgt. Dellacroce said that the police were in touch with her friend who called 911. Investigators also spoke to Stiles’ father to find out about the situation or if she had a history of running away from home.

Port St. Lucie PD @PSLPolice Port St. Lucie PD @PSLPolice Saige Stiles, 15 y/o, was last seen walking to school this morning in the area of SW Darwin Blvd/SW Belmont Cir. Did not arrive to school and is considered to be missing/endangered at this time. 5’5, 120lbs, brown hair, jeans and a long sleeve shirt. Call 911 w/ any information. Saige Stiles, 15 y/o, was last seen walking to school this morning in the area of SW Darwin Blvd/SW Belmont Cir. Did not arrive to school and is considered to be missing/endangered at this time. 5’5, 120lbs, brown hair, jeans and a long sleeve shirt. Call 911 w/ any information. https://t.co/giipWbXRKH Update as of 4:15pm - Saige was observed on video walking in the area of SW Hawthorne Cir and SW Paar Dr at 11:51am. She does not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at that time. We ask the community that if you observe Saige, please immediately call 911. twitter.com/pslpolice/stat… Update as of 4:15pm - Saige was observed on video walking in the area of SW Hawthorne Cir and SW Paar Dr at 11:51am. She does not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at that time. We ask the community that if you observe Saige, please immediately call 911. twitter.com/pslpolice/stat… https://t.co/iUfnNNobVD

In the afternoon, the Port St. Lucie police once again found and tweeted a video of Stiles walking in a street at around 11.50 am. They reiterated that she didn’t seem in any apparent danger and urged the community to call 911 if they see her anywhere. Stiles was finally found later that afternoon, almost 11 hours after she was reported missing.

Port St. Lucie PD @PSLPolice Port St. Lucie PD @PSLPolice Update as of 4:15pm - Saige was observed on video walking in the area of SW Hawthorne Cir and SW Paar Dr at 11:51am. She does not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at that time. We ask the community that if you observe Saige, please immediately call 911. twitter.com/pslpolice/stat… Update as of 4:15pm - Saige was observed on video walking in the area of SW Hawthorne Cir and SW Paar Dr at 11:51am. She does not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at that time. We ask the community that if you observe Saige, please immediately call 911. twitter.com/pslpolice/stat… https://t.co/iUfnNNobVD Saige was safely found in 100-BLK SW Paar Dr by Michael, member of the Florida's Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter. Saige is in good health and with PSLPD Detectives. Big thanks to Michael for finding Saige and our media partners/community for sharing this event all day. twitter.com/pslpolice/stat… Saige was safely found in 100-BLK SW Paar Dr by Michael, member of the Florida's Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter. Saige is in good health and with PSLPD Detectives. Big thanks to Michael for finding Saige and our media partners/community for sharing this event all day. twitter.com/pslpolice/stat… https://t.co/jg6mDSlrO7

The police still do not have any description of the person who was allegedly following Stiles. But upon discovering the latter, the police said that she seemed to be in “good health.” The also expressed gratitude to media outlets and the community for driving attention to Saige Stiles’ case.

