Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me on HBO: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

On September 23, 2023, Sam Jay, a writer and comedian popularly known for her work on Saturday Night Live, will air her debut stand-up special, Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me, on HBO Max. The comedy special offers an unvarnished and unfiltered look at Jay's life and career. It is set to premiere on the streaming platform at 10 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the series, as per HBO, reads:

“In her first HBO stand-up special, comedian and writer Sam Jay takes the stage for a hilariously frank discussion on embracing our differences, the stresses of long-term relationships, and the power of empathy. Deftly showcasing her conversational style, Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me is a witty and raw examination of life's challenges and society at large.”

Sam Jay's comedy is frequently referred to as "edgy" since she doesn't hesitate to question the existing quo, therefore not everyone would enjoy the show's humor. She has no qualms about discussing sensitive or divisive topics.

It is, nevertheless, also quite humorous and stimulating and reflects the fact that she is a comedian who doesn't hide who she is.

The series is written and directed by Sam Jay and Linda Mendoza respectively with Kara Baker, David Martin, and Jackie Stolfi acting as the executive producers.

Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me promises to be a hilarious yet insightful escapade for viewers

The trailer for Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me sees Sam Jay discuss her struggles in both her life and career.

She begins by talking about her early years as a queer black youngster growing up in Boston and then discusses her battles with addiction and mental illness as well as how she got into comedy.

Additionally, there are snippets of various stand-up comedy performances by Jay in the trailer. She discusses a variety of topics in these clips, including her encounters with racism and s*xism and her battles with mental illness. She also doesn't mind making jokes about controversial subjects like s*x and drugs.

Jay's comedy is unfiltered, real, and frequently provocative. But it's also a lot of fun. She has a talent for finding humor in even the most dire circumstances.

The comedian has previously stated in numerous interviews that she bases her views and stand up opinions on her own personal experiences. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jay commented on how she chose the correct format and script for the show, saying:

“Well, I knew I didn’t want to do a desk thing or a to-camera monologue. Those are the things I was sure about. It took a lot of forms before we landed on a party, but I knew I wanted to talk about money, identity, politics, a whole gamut of things.”

Fans of stand-up comedy should absolutely watch Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me. The show will undoubtedly be one of the most talked about comedy specials of recent times since it promises to shed light on some controversial yet important topics that are often ignored today.

Additionally, Sam Jay's charisma and comedic timing makes her one of the most interesting new voices in comedy today, making the show all the more compelling.

Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me premieres on HBO Max on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 pm ET.