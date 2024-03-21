Sandra Diaz-Twine discusses if she'll ever make a comeback on Survivor

Sandra Diaz-Twine is a 49-year-old reality TV star who made a name for herself by competing in the Survivor franchise including Pearl Islands, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers, Winners at War, and Blood V Water.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the former contestant revealed she is not as energetic as she used to be. The age factor has affected Sandra's overall stamina, she said:

“Yeah, I consider myself one of the best, but I don't know. Those missions in The Traitors house were hard. I was huffing and puffing in those missions, and those challenges on Survivor are getting harder and harder. I'm watching, and I don't know. I'm not as young as I used to be. I'm really not.”

Sandra however, might consider making a comeback on Survivor for her fans.

Sandra Diaz-Twine revealed if she would appear on Survivor again

Previously, Sandra joined the cast of The Traitors season 2 but her time in the Scottish castle couldn't last too long. After coming so close to victory, the Survivor star was banished from the house after the elimination round.

Sandra Diaz-Twine is known for her title, Queen of Survivor when she was crowned as the champion twice. During her time in the competition series, Sandra earned the final grand prize of more than half a million dollars and claimed her victory.

After that, she appeared on reality TV shows such as Winners at War and adopted the role of a mentor alongside Boston Rob Mariano on Island of the Idols. When Sandra was asked whether she would return to the island she replied:

"I don't know that if I would come back. Why would they even want me back? You know what I'm saying?”

She also shared that being on the show meant her fellow competitors would target her more. According to Sandra, contestants in the game only "make a big name for themselves" and attempt to knock off others, which is why she wouldn't stand a chance in the competition. Being titled the "Queen" would only bring more attention to Sandra as she would be considered a threat, by her fellow cast mates.

Sandra further stated that she will have to think about making an appearance on the show once again, however, as of now she has no intentions of doing so. She also mentioned her unconditional support from her fans might motivate her to become part of the competition again.

Sandra said:

“I guess I've got to start thinking about it. And the thing is that at least I have faithful fans that are like ‘Sandra, if you go out early, we know it's because you're a threat. And if you make it to the end, it's because they don't know how to play.’ So it's a win-win. No matter what I do on Survivor, my fans will love me."

Meanwhile, Sandra is looking forward, to joining more Peacock projects similar to their murder mystery reality television series that brings together stars from various franchises such as Big Brother and The Challenge. Sandra has no plans of retiring so soon, which gives hope to her fans for a potential return.

To see Sandra's journey on The Traitors, stream season 2 on Peacock TV.