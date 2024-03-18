Sanya Richards-Ross leaves Real Housewives of Atlanta after Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampto

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Sanya Richards-Ross is departing from the show. Considering that her fellow cast mates Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampto also decided to exit the Bravo TV series, fans think Sanya might have been influenced by their decision.

This news was confirmed by executive producer and TV show host Andy Cohen during a March 13 SiriusXM show. Apart from being a reality TV celebrity, Sanya is an athlete known for her achievements as a 2012 Olympic Champion and 2009 World Champion. The Jamaican native has competed at both national and international levels.

Sanya has earned several awards such as the Olympic bronze medalist, and the world silver medalist in 2008 and 2005, respectively. After retiring, she explored a new career of becoming a track and field analyst for NBC and becoming a TV representative.

Richards-Ross, Burruss, and Marlo Hamptos' exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has surprised viewers

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 lineup has been released confirming the exit of three previous cast members, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampto.

Kandi announced this news herself during the Grammy Awards night on the red carpet. After being on the Bravo show for more than thirteen seasons, Kandi told Entertainment Tonight that the moment was bittersweet for her. She also teased some upcoming new projects, making it clear she has no beef with her fellow cast members.

“I’ve been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I’ve got some big announcements to make coming soon."

Marlo Hampto also opened up about starting a new journey. Now that the Real Housewives of Atlanta has ended for her, she is looking forward to a new beginning. Hampto has been part of the franchise since season 4 and was also declared the official housewife at the same time as Richards-Ross's debut on the show.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine on February 24, 2024, Marlo Hampto revealed she won't be appearing in season 16.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Meanwhile, their fellow cast member Sanya Richards-Ross has not commented on her exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta yet. Sanya is active on her Instagram account, where she has more than 500K followers. In a March 16, 2024 post, she collaborated with Shein and launched her SHEINxSanya collection.

Before that, she welcomed baby number two with husband Aaron Ross, and posted on her Instagram story about her motherhood journey. She has also opened up about her pregnancy journey while filming season 15. Sanya shared the news with her fans, revealing the gender of her baby on September 25, 2023. She posted a video to her account, captioning it:

"This journey has been so exciting and it’s been so fun to share all these special moments with you🤗!!! Thanks for all the love and your beautiful comments. They mean the world to us. Ross family of 4 loading…"

To see Sanya's journey on the show, readers can stream Real Housewives of Atlanta on the official Bravo website or the Bravo TV app.