Save Me goes viral after Jin, V and Jungkook imitate Jimin's moves at BTS' Permission to Dance Onstage concert

On day 3 of BTS' Permission to Dance Onstage concert offline, fans had a lot to celebrate. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned to the stage at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles for a stunning performance. The Army was extremely happy for multiple reasons.

One of them is this brilliant prank played by Jin, Jungkoook and V. The three duped Jimin's dance moves in the hit song Save Me and left fans at the stadium in splits. Many recorded the three of them, and shared the same on Twitter.

Fans and Jimin find Jin, Jungkook and V's dance moves at BTS concert hilarious

The situation was many times more hilarious because Jimin found this move by his fellow members 'rolling on the floor laughing' level funny.

ally⁷ @taetaction they are still imitating jimin's part on save me pls ITS BEEN 5 YEARS 😭

they are still imitating jimin's part on save me pls ITS BEEN 5 YEARS 😭https://t.co/W8KJjDjVO0

서린 @kseorin_b71 hahaha jungkook imitating jimin's part in save me!! he was about to laugh hahaha jungkook imitating jimin's part in save me!! he was about to laugh https://t.co/vTwRxIS2KV

bee sc d4 @yoonjns JINKOOKTAE MAKING FUN OF JIMINS MOVE IN SAVE ME AND JIMIN ON THE FLOOR LAUGHINGPDLSNMSMS JINKOOKTAE MAKING FUN OF JIMINS MOVE IN SAVE ME AND JIMIN ON THE FLOOR LAUGHINGPDLSNMSMS https://t.co/rfb9u3oRml

The Army knows that the three of them have kept this up for five years now and have found various opportunities to imitate Jimin. This is, in a way, an inside joke between the Army and the BTS members.

In fact, fans also shared clips where Jimin couldn't help but laugh at what had happened. When Jin, V and Jungkook wouldn't stop imitating Jimin, he went to Yoongi to complain or maybe be comforted, but Yoongi also followed suit and imitated Jimin.

An interesting anecdote about Save Me is that the song that was featured on the album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, which is also the title of the webcomic inspired by the members of BTS. This webcomic is currently being adapted into a Korean Drama starring rookie actors and idols.

The plot of the novel and the show is fictional and it centers on the friendship between the seven members. The names of the characters on the webcomic go by the same names as that of BTS' members given name. However, after the show's announcement, fans were extremely worried as the plot sees its main character face some violent and often times terrible fates.

In fact, the army wanted to ensure that the characters' lives were not mistaken for that of the members. The show was even halted for a while to ensure that the production team could come up with a better alternative.

