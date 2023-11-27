Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024: Lineup, tickets, date, & all you need to know

The Scarborough Open Air Theatre has announced an exciting line-up for its summer 2024 season, featuring some of the biggest names in music. The line-up includes pop sensation Anne-Marie, chart-topper Becky Hill, the legendary Sir Tom Jones, and rock icons Status Quo.

The legendary bands are also joining the artists on the line-up, such as Madness, one of the most successful bands to emerge from the UK’s punk and new wave scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The other band joining is Status Quo, one of the most successful rock bands in history. Known for their high-energy performances and enduring hits like Rockin’ All Over The World, they’re sure to provide a night to remember.

The Scarborough Open Air Theatre is Europe’s largest open-air theater, renowned for its diverse range of musical acts.

Tickets for the headline shows will go on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 1, via Scarborough Open Air Theatre's official website. Fans can also follow the social media handles of the arena to stay updated on the latest news about the shows.

Here are the lineup and dates for each artist:

June 2, 2024 (Sunday) - Status Quo

June 15, 2024 (Saturday) - Jess Glynne

June 21, 2024 (Friday) - Deacon Blue

June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) - Tom Jones

July 6, 2024 (Saturday) - Fatboy Slim

July 7, 2024 (Sunday) - Paul Weller

July 11, 2024 (Thursday) - JLS

July 12, 2024 (Friday) - Madness

August 29, 2024 (Thursday) - Becky Hill

August 31, 2024 (Saturday) - Busted

June 20, 2024 (Thursday) - Anne-Marie

Scarborough Open Air Theatre was first built in 1932

The Scarborough Open Air Theatre (SOAT or OAT) is an outdoor venue situated in Northstead Manor Gardens, Scarborough, England. Constructed in 1932 by the Scarborough Corporation, it was inaugurated by the Lord Mayor of London, featuring the first production, 'Merrie England.' After an initial closure in 1986, the theater underwent a substantial refurbishment, reopening in May 2010. Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, officially reopened the newly renovated theater.

Since its revival, the Scarborough OAT has welcomed renowned artists such as Elton John, Britney Spears, Gary Barlow, Kylie, Noel Gallagher, Lionel Richie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Biffy Clyro, Little Mix, and Lewis Capaldi. In 2017, the theater expanded its capacity from 6,500 to 8,000 by covering the lake area. The venue hosts diverse events, including music concerts, opera productions, and community gatherings.

In 2018, the Scarborough OAT achieved a record attendance of 90,000 people at concerts, contributing an estimated £7 million to the local economy. Today, the theater remains a cultural hub and economic driver, continuing to attract diverse performances and making a substantial impact on the local community.