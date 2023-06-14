Scarlett Johansson’s “top-secret Marvel Studios project” is still reportedly under works

Despite the common consensus and the actress's own testimonials, Scarlett Johansson, one of the biggest stars in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), is not yet done with the studio. Though it is clear that Black Widow will not return to the screens after her premature and tragic death in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson has other plans for her future in the MCU.

According to earlier reports, Scarlett Johansson was reportedly involved in a "non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project," as revealed by Producer Kevin Feige. Johansson has recently revealed that her "secret project" is still on.

Scarlett revealed this to ComicBook.com during a press outing for the upcoming Wes Anderson film, Asteroid City. The veteran actress also revealed that this project was currently paused due to the WGA strike, which has also affected many of the upcoming Marvel projects, including the likes of Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Blade.

Johansson clarified that she and the studio have every intention of going forward with this project in the future. Sadly, there is almost no hint about this "secret project."

"We were in the middle of developing it" : Scarlett Johansson reveals planned project

The first news about the alleged project came out a long time back. Since then, Marvel divulged into many films and shows, which failed to see the success of its earlier phases. In time, most forgot about Johansson's plan of returning to the MCU in one form or another.

Scarlett Johansson finally addressed this in a recent press conference. She said:

"It is still happening. Yes,...It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We're all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers' strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth...Right before the strike, we were in the middle of developing it, and now everything is at a simmer."

Despite the various speculations, it is unlikely that Scarlett Johansson will return to the studio as an actress again, but she could be a key cog in another department. Of course, due to the WGA strike, many shows and films are currently hanging in jeopardy.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the oldest members of the MCU, having begun her career with Iron Man 2 in 2010. She soon became one of the primary parts of the MCU as one of the original Avengers. Her run came to an end with Avengers: Endgame, which also saw other big names like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans depart their respective roles as Iron Man and Captain America.

Though Johansson's run with the MCU has not been smooth, with Black Widow's release resulting in a lawsuit from the actress's side due to the release format, she is still part of the franchise.

Scarlett Johansson will be next seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which is set to premiere on June 23, 2023, worldwide.

More details about Johansson's secret Marvel project would be available after the WGA strike ends.

