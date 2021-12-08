School 2021 episode 4: Will Ji Won confess her feelings for Ki Joon?

School 2021's most recent episode started with Ji Won's shocked reaction to their professor Lee Han Soo's announcement. After he confirmed that the key chain was Ki Joon's, the teacher decided that he should be expelled. The car that was damaged was, after all, owned by the director of the school. He didn't want to get on her bad side. Instead, he believed that he would receive an advantage if he was harsh on Ki Joon.

The truth, however, would have set Ki Joon free. When Young Joo heard that Ki Joon was to be expelled for his crime, he wanted to come clean about it all. However, it was Seo Young who stopped him, and instead, she sought Lee Jae Hee's help - whose aunty is the director of Nulji High School. Seo Young believed that her classmate could get off easily if she accepted the blame for dropping the pot by mistake on the car.

Young Joo seemed to have valid reasons for his anger against the Director, but he refused to share his reasons with anyone, including Ki Joon.

Ki Joon accepts blame despite Young Joo's hatred towards him in School 2021

Since the day Young Joo joined Ki Joon's school, the former had made it clear that he did not intend to rekindle their childhood friendship. He continued to blame Ki Joon for their friend drowning in the sea in School 2021.

So, when Ki Joon tried to find out why Young Joo hated the director of their school, he warned him. He did not want Ki Joon to interfere in his life. Just to ensure that his point was understood, he even called Ki Joon a murderer. Of course, this hurt him, but he did not seem ready to give up on his friend in School 2021.

Meanwhile, Ji Won also struggled with her feelings for Ki Joon. She believed that Ki Joon had feelings for Seo Young and had stayed away from him because he had hurt her when they were young.

Despite liking Ji Won, Ki Joon had lied to his friend in School 2021, and said that he did not like Ji Won. As middle schoolers tend to get embarrassed for their romantic feelings, he did not want to accept the fact that he had a crush on someone. Unfortunately, Ji Won had overheard his conversation with his friend, and that is what offended her enough to punch his nose. Since then, their classmates believed that the two had either broken up or that they were rivals.

By the end of School 2021 episode 4, however, Ji Won decided that she was brave enough to give her interest in Ki Joon another chance. She rushed to his home, stepped close to him, and told him that she wanted to give him another try. Ki Joon seemed to understand her intentions, but will she really spell out that she likes him?

Audiences will have to wait for the upcoming episode of School 2021 to find out.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia