'Secret Royal Inspector & Joy' episode 3 reveals conspiracy behind late Crown Prince's death

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy episode 3 saw Rae Yi Eon (TaecYeon) go against his initial plans and stay in Chungcheong district. His aim was to investigate a herb that could have caused the death of the Crown Prince.

Yi Eon used to be extremely close with the Crown Prince before his death. In Secret Royal Inspector & Joy episode 3, he heard something strange about a herb that the Crown Prince had ingested to cure an allergy. This pushed him to keep his plans aside momentarily.

Jo Yi is freed from unhappy marriage in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy's latest episode

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy's episode 3 began with Jo Yi's (Kim Hye Yoon) divorce. After the local magistrate was questioned for inaccuracies in the account ledger, Yi Eon cleared Jo-Yi's petition.

However, all hell broke loose when an assassin shot an arrow at the magistrate. His fate was not revealed, and instead, audiences saw Yi Eon chase the assassin with the help of some of the local officers. However, it was Jo Yi's wit that really helped him in the latest episode of Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.

She was thankful to him for granting her request for divorce. She helped him figure out a way to capture the assassin without causing harm to the civilians around, and in return earned a favor.

Yi Eon offered to put her name up for a monetary reward. Instead Jo Yi chose to ask for a sunny spot as a resting space for her friend Bo Ri. She was granted the same and the two went their separate ways afterwards, but not for long.

In the current plot arc of Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Jo Yi dealt with her former mother-in-law and bid adieu to the village where she had lived for many years. Meanwhile, Yi Eon hoped to return to his food tour.

It was at that time that he heard about the herb that was used to poison the magistrate. The arrow that the assassin had used was made of a herb that was usually considered medicinal.

In Secret Royal Inspector & Joy episode 3, Yi Eon learned that the same herb could be used to even kill people. Yi Eon remembered the Crown Prince having a herbal tonic in the past, which was made of the same herb. He began to wonder if this could have caused the death of the man who was a brother to him.

The episode also revealed the kind of relationship that the Crown Prince and Yi Eon had shared in the past in the Secret Royal Inspector & Joy K-Drama. This relationship and his loyalty pushed him to investigate the origin of the herb and it was on his way to tracking this down that he met Jo Yi again.

She was resting at the shrine for the night on her way to the capital. Yi Eon and his assistants were on their way to the village where the particular herb was reportedly produced. The two crossed paths, but something near the shrine was strange. The two saw a kind of fire that could not be man-made, making its way towards them.

Is it something supernatural? What is going on? Will something more happen between Yi Eon and Jo Yi? Audiences will get the answers to several of their questions in the upcoming episode of Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan