Secret Royal Inspector & Joy episode 6: Jo Yi hands over the secret account book to Yi Eon

The Secret Royal Inspector & Joy's most recent episode saw Jo Yi realize the importance of the half-burned book she had. She had believed that it was a part of Bo Ri's belongings, and had tried to burn it along with other things to ensure a safe passage in the afterlife.

Jo Yi had not burned the book completely as she was in a hurry to leave the village that she was married into. As such, she just carried it along with her. On the day that Jo Yi was set to leave Gaehwa Valley with the other orphans rescued from Soyang Trading Group, she learned the importance of the book.

In Secret Royal Inspector & Joy's latest episode, Bo Ri's doppleganger, Bi Ryung, is the one who noticed the book in Jo Yi's bag. Along with another slave, Gwang Soon, she figured out that the book was important to prove some of the crimes committed by the magistrate at the Gaehwa Valley.

The account book also seemed connected to the corruption of Soyang Trading Group as well.

Yi Eon and Jo Yi plan another mission in 'Secret Royal Inspector & Joy'

Despite the importance of finding her mother's whereabouts, Jo Yi decided to return with Bi Ryung and Gwang Soon to where Yi Eon (TaecYeon) stayed with his two assistants.

She handed the book over to him, and he looked through it to conclude that the book held records of bribes handed to different people. What's unfortunate is the fact that the book was partly burnt in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.

So the only option left is to go on an undercover operation to find more evidence. To do that, Jo Yi, Bi Ryung, and Gwang Soon use some extraordinary tricks up their sleeves to come up with a plan.

Bi Ryung, in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, seemed to have a certain affinity for the supernatural and she used it and manifested it in questioning and convincing people.

Jo Yi helped Yi Eon come up with a plan that would help him enter the enemy's liar undetected, while Gwang Soon provided the best opportunity for him to do so in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy. In the process, the show gave rise to two couples.

One is of course Jo Yi and Yi Eon who are dancing around each other, still in the stage of 'seom', which is Korean for flirting. The fact that they kept bumping into each other unintentionally, also added some zing to the drama.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy is all about revealing corrupt practices at the local magistrate and bringing bigger corruption to the attention of the King. The conflict arose when King's interests did not align with that of the investigators.

He seemed to support the State Chancellor who was involved in mining silver illegally. When Yi Eon does uncover the full extent of the situation, he might even go against the king in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan