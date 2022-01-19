'Secrets of Playboy': Release date, trailer, and more about the Hugh Hefner documentary

The dark secrets of the Playboy world have come undone with the upcoming docu-series Secrets of Playboy. It looks like it wasn't all fun and fancy parties in the Playboy world. At least not according to the women engaged with the organization.

Some harrowing tales of abuse and coercion have come up in the accounts of the women of the Playboy world. It shows the truth about Hugh Hefner and his enterprise, featured in the upcoming documentary.

What was the secret world behind Hugh Hefner's billion-dollar empire? Secrets of Playboy bring the answer for the same.

Watch the trailer of 'Secrets of Playboy' here

Watch the dark reality show that lurked behind Hugh Hefner's se*ually revolutionary billion-dollar industry in the new A&C 10-episode docu-series set to premiere this month.

Secrets of Playboy features archival footage of Hefner with women associated with Playboy, like Anna Nicole Smith, Pamela Anderson, the Girls Next Door and Jenny McCarthy.

The documentary series also features interviews from Hefner's past girlfriends, including Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, former Playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier, and Tylyn John.

The women in the documentary reveal how behind the facade of se*ual freedom, Playboy was ultimately a vessel for powerful men to prey on beautiful young women, manipulating and exercising control over their bodies and lives.

These women share similar tales about the horrific proceedings within the mansion and highlight Hugh Hefner's character. According to the women, Hefner would drug them and force them into degrading orgies, all the while masquerading as the pioneer of se*ual freedom.

Secrets of Playboy voices the plight of these women and shines a light on the various se*ual demands forced on them during their time in the Playboy mansion. The documentary re-examines the legacy of Playboy and Hugh Hefner through the accounts of these women.

Why the documentary cannot be missed

A&E @AETV SNEAK PEEK: Hefner’s former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and Executive Assistant, Lisa Loving Barrett, open up about rampant drug use in the Playboy mansion. Don't miss the two-hour premiere of #SecretsofPlayboy January 24 at 9/8c on A&E. SNEAK PEEK: Hefner’s former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, and Executive Assistant, Lisa Loving Barrett, open up about rampant drug use in the Playboy mansion. Don't miss the two-hour premiere of #SecretsofPlayboy January 24 at 9/8c on A&E. https://t.co/svfQNsStm3

There have been many stray instances where Playmates have spoken out against Hefner and his Playboy culture. They went into detail about how their lives were ruined, but nothing much became of those stories.

The Secret of Playboy is the most extensive and real portrayal of the inside Playboy culture. It features interviews with former Playmates who served in the house with Hugh Hefner. The documentary hopes to highlight stories that have not been made public yet.

Where to watch the docu-series?

Also Read Article Continues below

The ten-episode docu-series can be watched on A&C. It will premiere on January 24, 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen