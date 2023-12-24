On November 4, 1989, Lisa Fotopoulos was shot in the head as she slept next to her husband, Kosta Fotopoulos, in their Daytona Beach, Florida home. While Lisa made a full recovery and lived as Lisa Psaros, her husband and his lover, Diedre Hunt, had been arrested and convicted of first-degree murder.

Lisa Fotopoulos belonged to a wealthy Greek-American family who owned the Joyland Amusement Center in Daytona Beach Boardwalk. Kosta Fotopoulos started a pool hall and deli business on the Boardwalk, Top Shots, eventually becoming acquainted with criminal minds and meddling with crimes occasionally.

The Seduced to Slay episode titled Boardwalk Pied Piper showcases the plot Diedre and Kost hatched to eliminate Lisa from the equation

"Kosta and Lisa Fotopoulos are a Daytona Beach power couple in 1989; Kosta owns a bar and hires sultry Deidre Hunt as a waitress; soon, a torrid affair, a deadly home invasion and a videotaped murder all result from a tailspin of greed and seduction."

Who is Lisa Fotopoulos? Details explored

Lisa Paspalakis came from an affluent Greek family who had immigrated to the United States and set up a successful business in the tourist area of Daytona Beach Boardwalk in the 1950s. Joyland Amusement Center was successful as its arcade and snack bar, which drew millions of tourists yearly. The family gained significant wealth and recognition by the 1980s.

A still of Lisa Fotopoulos and Kosta Fotopoulos (Image via Oxygen True Crime)

Lisa completed her honors from the University of South Florida in 1982 and worked as an accountant to help her family's business. She met the young Konstantinos "Kosta" Fotopoulos, a first-generation Greek immigrant student at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach with an odd passion for firearms.

The two married within months at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, and Kosta soon began to help in the Paspalakis family business. Lisa Fotopoulos gave Kosta a small fund against her wishes to start his venture at the Daytona Beach - Top Shots pool hall. As predicted by Lisa, the establishment began to attract individuals involved in criminal activities.

A still of Lisa (Image via Medium)

In 1989, Lisa Fotopoulos's father passed away, leaving Lisa and her brother Dino to inherit the wealth. During this time, Lisa discovered Kosta's affair with the bartender, Diedre Michelle Hunt, at the Top Shots Pool Hall. Per The CrimeWire report, Diedre was allegedly jealous of Lisa's wealth, and Kosta had become dependent on his wife's fortune after his money laundering scheme was toppled by law enforcement. This led to the new lovers hatching a plan to have Lisa murdered.

What happened to Lisa Fotopoulos?

Kosta and Deidre had decided to move ahead with a hire-to-kill instead of executing Lisa themselves lest the incident raise suspicion about their affair.

On November 4, 1989, Lisa Fotopoulos was shot in the head while she slept peacefully next to Kosta in her bedroom. Per Orlando Sentinel, Kosta Fotopoulos and Diedre Hunt had hired Bryan Chase for $ 5,000.

He slipped in through an open window undetected by the security system and unloaded a bullet into Lisa's head. However, Kosta allegedly sprung out of his sleep to shoot Chase dead with an AK-47.

While Kosta and Diedre were successful in staging a burglary, the investigators sniffed out the real motive as they discovered a videotape of Kosta and Diedre shooting a former employee of Top Shots, Kevin Ramsey, dead.

A still of Diedre Hunt (Image via Murderpedia)

While Deidre Hunt is presently serving her life sentence at the Lowell Annex Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida, Kosta Fotopoulos stays on death row on charges of two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy.