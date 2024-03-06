See No Evil on ID: Where is Christopher Taylor now?

The 39-year-old Christopher Taylor was arrested for shooting mother-of-two and fellow Independence resident Whitney Gray during a road rage incident in October 2016. Taylor tried to overtake Gray's minivan with his white Sequoia, almost causing an accident.

Besides an altercation between the two drivers, Whitney's 16-year-old niece threw a drink at his car, which led him to shoot Gray dead in the chest. Christopher Taylor has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is presently serving his sentence at the Missouri State Prison.

The See No Evil Season 12, Episode 9, titled Not a Social Person, showcases Taylor's conviction as it airs on March 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis reads,

"A motorist shoots dead Whitney Gray while she shops with her young kids and teenage niece. Detectives follow a trail of CCTV to track down the suspect car and discover that the killer is on the run and carrying a stash of weapons."

Why was Christopher Taylor arrested? Details explored

On October 16, 2016, a 22-year-old mother-of-two was shot to death in a road rage incident in Independence, per ABC7 News. The victim, Whitney Gray, had been driving her minivan with her sons, ages three years and six months, in the backseat. Gray's 16-year-old niece had been riding with her in the passenger's seat at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses at the crime scene reported that the driver in a white SUV had been driving close to Gray's minivan on Sterling near 23rd Street. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Taylor, had tried to overtake her car, almost causing an accident. This was followed by a heated exchange of words at the intersection of Winner Road.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office Press Release stated that witnesses saw a drink being thrown at Taylor's vehicle from Gray's minivan, after which a loud pop was heard. Taylor grabbed his gun and shot Whitney in the chest. The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Sterling on Sunday, about 7:40 p.m. local time.

After the shooting, Taylor sped home and learned of Whitney's death over the radio, per The Times Record. He packed his bags, left his phone, and left town. Furthermore, Taylor threw the murder weapon into the Missouri River in South Dakota. Per his testimony, he intended to turn himself in the following day as he halted at a hotel east of Rapid City for the night.

However, Christoper Taylor was tracked down using the tracking device on his white Sequoia to Box Elder, South Dakota. The local authorities were informed, and the responding U.S. Marshalls reportedly rammed into his vehicle to draw him out. Taylor was arrested and charged with second-degree murder of Whitney Gray.

Where is Christopher Taylor now?

Christopher Taylor was sentenced to seven years for involuntary manslaughter and 17 years for armed criminal action by Circuit Judge Marco Roldan, per The Times Record. Both his sentences would run concurrently. In a recorded confession to South Dakota police, Christopher mentioned reverting to his army training. He further shared,

“I don't know why, but it was a negligent discharge. I didn't want it to happen, I couldn't believe it had happened, I panicked, I just hit the gas. I didn't know what the hell to do; I was scared.”

Taylor is incarcerated at the Missouri State Prison, per KSHB 41 Kansas City.