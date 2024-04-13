Selling the OC season 3 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

After an eight-episode run in September 2023, Selling the OC is set to return with a third season on May 3, 2024. Netflix recently released a trailer that promises a lot of excitement, disagreements, and old rifts between the Oppenheim Group’s real estate agents.

Selling the OC follows Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm, and its agents. The trailer showcases Orange County agents and their thoughts about each other and the newly added agent, Alex Harper.

Harper’s confrontation with Cardona, supported by many other agents, is shown in the trailer. Jarvis also reveals his thoughts, while another incident involving Harper might be the highlight of the third season of Selling the OC.

Selling the OC season 3 trailer breakdown with three major takeaways

1) Group’s opinion on Alex Harper

Alexandra Harper was introduced in the second season's finale and eventually joined the Oppenheim Group. With several teammates to learn from, her progress has been relatively slow. The trailer suggests she's not quite ready for the real estate business. While showing the property to potential buyers, she was seen unprepared and unable to answer various questions.

Fellow agents also noticed her lack of knowledge regarding particular properties and one of the real estate agents shared in the trailer:

"She has not developed the experience that she should have at this stage of the game."

2) Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland’s relationship drama

Since the second season finale, Tyler Stanaland has expressed his feelings for Alex, and they even shared a kiss. However, the trailer shows that they are in different places now. Tyler, who was married to his now ex-wife Brittany Snow, mentioned that he wants kids and a wife.

While talking with Alex, he also added that:

"When we're trying to force it, neither one of us are on the same page. I don't want to run this thing into the ground."

3) Sean and Austin’s on-going feud

Several realtors, including Alex Hall, Tyler, Polly, Austin, and Alex Harper, were seen questioning Sean Palmieri, an original cast member, because of his past actions. The trailer shows Austin confronting Sean about the rumors he might have spread.

When several agents were discussing about Sean and his behavior, his sarcastic reply was:

"I am sleeping like a baby because I have the truth."

Throughout the trailer, there have been multiple occasions where real estate agents were concerned about lies and manipulation spread by Sean.

Selling the OC season 2 recap

The second season of the show was released in September 2023 and it was filled with fallouts, gossip, confrontations, and drama. With each episode, there were new alliances and never-ending fights. Fellow real estate agent Brandi Marshall was going through a family member's demise. There were arguments between Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis, too.

Selling the OC season 3 cast members

The third season will have the same cast members, including Alexandra Jarvis, Alex Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou, Alexandra Harper, Tyler Stanaland, Kayla Cardona, Sean Palmieri, and Jason Oppenheim.

The upcoming season will be full of real-estate drama, shocking betrayals, and million-dollar listings. The trailer ends with a high note where Polly questions Sean’s future with the Oppenheim Group.

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to release Selling the OC season 3 on May 3.