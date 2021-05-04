Shadow and Bone: 5 things to expect in season 2 of Netflix's Fantasy adaptation

Netflix’s epic fantasy series, "Shadow and Bone," is currently the most popular show on the streaming platform. The season 1 finale of the young adult series has already left fans craving for more content exploring Alina’s new journey, as the threat of Shadow Fold remains larger than ever with Darkling’s returns.

Shadow and Bone, adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse books, ended season 1 on a cliffhanger of sorts. The Sun summoner along with her ragtag survivors namely Mal (Archie Renaux), Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta), Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Amita Suman), and Jesper (Kit Young) flee the shadow Fold but realize that the looming threat requires them to come back stronger with more allies.

Thanks to some hints at the end of season 1 and the available source material from Bardugo’s Grishaverse trilogy of books, fans can possibly expect some of the below mentioned arcs to play out in Shadow and Bone season 2.

1. New Heartrender joins the Crows

Nina Zenik in Shadow and Bone/Image via Netflix

After failing to kidnap Alina and in their fight against Kirigan in the Shadow Fold, The Crows head back to Ketterdam with a worthy prize money. But their fates are up in the air with the threat of Dressen and Pekka Rollins, if they show up without the Sun Summoner.

Fortunately for the Crows, Kaz Brekker once again has an idea to rescue them from their ordeal, and the solution – a heartrender. Que Nina (Danielle Galligan), is also aboard the ship with Matthias (Calahan Skogman).

In the novel, Kaz’s rag-tag team includes Nina and Matthias as they drift away on their journey against the Fjerdans.

It must be noted that the Crows have an entire storyline to explore since the show writers merged two stories into one when introducing the gang. In the books, Kaz's team appear after the events of the Grishaverse trilogy and are established in a duology.

2. Crows spin-off

Kaz, Jesper and Inej in Shadow and Bone/Image via Netflix

The Crows have become fan-favorites and a reason for Shadow and Bone's success. It's possible that the creators of the show could charter ahead with a spin-off exploring the ragtag gang’s events, following the books “Six of Crows” and “Crooked Kingdom.”

It’s likely that the Crows arc will be explored as parallel storylines in Shadow and Bone season 2. Kaz and their team’s adventures shown in the novel suggest the show has barely scratched the surface and leaves more room for a spin-off series.

3. Sun Summoner vs Shadow Summoner

Kirigan and Alina in "Blood and Bone"/Image via Netflix

It's a no-brainer that Alina’s fate is tied to the Shadow Fold and has, in turn, become her destiny to put an end to the “Unsea” that divides the eastern and western sides of Ravka in half. But the end of Season 1 confirmed that the threat of Darkling only grows more powerful after encountering the Nichevo'ya.

Alina has made it her mission to develop her abilities and gather more allies before unveiling her identity to the world again. However, it isn’t to say that Kirigan wouldn’t go after Starkob to achieve his goal of world dominating power.

It's likely that fans may at least be treated to another re-match: Sun Summoner and Shadow Summoner.

4. Zoya's arc in Ravka or among Grishas?

Zoya in Shadow and Bone/Image via Netflix

Zoya’s change of heart offered an interesting twist to her arc after she helped Alina and the others defeat Darkling. But Kirigan’s return is sure to come with its consequences since her betrayal resulted in losing the power of Sun Summoner.

Zoya’s presence continues to be prominent in the second book, Siege and Storm. At the end of Shadow and Bone season 1, Zoya is the first to drift off on her own and head inside the Fold to Novakribirsk, searching for her family. Although a dangerous path lies ahead, her role in the novel assures her safe return.

It's still a mystery if Zoya will face more shortcomings after the Grishas discover her betrayal. Nonetheless, the character goes on to become the queen of Ravka in the books so its fair to say Zoya will be back, mostly as Alina’s ally.

5. Grishas on warpath

Fedyor kaminsky and fellow Grishas from Shadow and Bone/Image via Netflix

Shadow and Bone introduced a world in conflict with its own geopolitics and Ravka was at the center of it all. A country divided by the Shadow Fold and with General Kirigan’s eyes set on the throne, it's likely that Grishas will be on a warpath.

The events that unfolded on the ship in Shadow Fold would come with its fair share of consequences for Grishas. But with Darkling, it seems Ravka’s conflict with Fjerda and Shu Han would only escalate.

When will Shadow and Bone season 2 return?

Netflix is yet to announce the official renewal of "Shadow and Bone" Season 2. But reports suggest the network's official confirmation of the second installment is due anytime soon.