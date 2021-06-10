Shane Dawson plans YouTube return, and the internet is not happy

American YouTuber Shane Dawson recently announced that he is all set to make his YouTube return after almost a year on hiatus. Over the past few years, Dawson has repeatedly made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Considered to be one of the earliest influencers to rise to fame from YouTube, Shane began his career as a content creator in 2008. He gained prominence for his comedy videos and amassed millions of subscribers in a few years.

However, Shane’s success was short-lived as he started getting embroiled in one controversy after the other. Almost all of his content was heavily criticized by viewers across the globe.

Things got worse to the point where YouTube indefinitely suspended monetization on all of his channels. He also lost many subscribers and sponsorships.

Internet condemns Shane Dawson’s YouTube return

Shane came under fire after all of his early videos were criticized for being racially inappropriate. The YouTuber has made several videos do blackface, using racial slurs, and even using the N-word.

In some of his works, Shane showcased anti-Semitic behavior, even dressing up as Hitler on one occasion. Twitter broke into a rage when Shane made pedophilic remarks and nearly justified pedophilia.

A few years later, an old video of Shane sexualizing Will Smith’s then 11-year-old daughter resurfaced on the internet, causing mass social media outrage.

Willow’s brother Jaden Smith and mother, Jada Smith, publicly called out Shane on Twitter for his highly offensive behavior. Shane has also made inappropriate jokes about minors in his older videos.

In one of his earlier podcasts, he made disturbing comments about engaging in sexual activity with his cat. He later clarified those as jokes.

To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

I found the audio!! Shane Dawson came on his cat! WTF!!!!! This was on his podcast pic.twitter.com/6slFQRxIeE — Sandwich Ruler (@magician_dragon) March 17, 2019

Shane also faced a huge backlash after becoming part of a public hate campaign against James Charles and sided with Jeffree Star in the controversy.

Problems did not stop as the creator turned from being one of the biggest digital sensations to one of the most controversial internet personalities of all time.

Therefore, the news of Dawson’s comeback has made the internet unhappy. Twitter quickly reminded the YouTuber that not everyone is ready to see him back on their screens.

Me after Shane Dawson says he’s going to come back to youtube pic.twitter.com/xU0QBbFjzW — Tab (@snowbunnrry) June 10, 2021

Alright who told Shane Dawson that they want him to come back and make videos?!?! pic.twitter.com/kcOXuJ1vzL — mia🧍🏽‍♀️ (@FILMMADS) June 9, 2021

me @ shane dawson trying to come back: pic.twitter.com/7xbOj96deG — looney/teddy/remus is drawing (@_LOONEY_MOONEY_) June 10, 2021

Everybody's reaction when Shane Dawson returns to YouTube pic.twitter.com/zPX5KwwylC — 🎀Sour🍭Candy🎀 (@Re_Replay_Eh_Eh) June 10, 2021

when I learned that crusty Shane Dawson is coming back pic.twitter.com/WeA3ST5VBW — 🌙 and 12,786 others (@acciolune) June 9, 2021

someone please tell shane dawson nobody wants him to come back to YouTube pic.twitter.com/ShIJM6Fcj6 — stephanie✨ (@stephdnnie) June 9, 2021

the world if shane dawson would just quit youtube pic.twitter.com/37VXosWCfM — CJ (@_akaCJ) June 9, 2021

My whole day is ruined by the fact that shane Dawson is coming back to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/A4vTkUqQLF — dune is cancelled until i finish the book🇲🇽 (@Joysenberry) June 9, 2021

please don't let this man come back https://t.co/tPKDcBIoxP — kadie loves u (@OrbitsForRanboo) June 9, 2021

shane dawson watching tweets come in about how no one wants him back on youtube pic.twitter.com/tZUpykgfbu — lila (@lilagraceeee_) June 10, 2021

The 32-year-old content creator last posted on his official channel nearly 11 months ago. In his last video titled “Taking Accountability,” Shane owned up to his past controversies and apologized for his actions.

However, the apology video was also criticized for its poor justification and excuses. In the same video, Shane said that he realized that his career is over.

