Shark Tank: What is Wisp's net worth as of 2024?

Eben Dobson, the founder of Wisp, appeared on Shark Tank season 10 in 2018. His company sold products based on the idea of revolutionizing the idea of cleaning supplies and making their usage simpler. They later expanded to pet hair tools as well.

According to their official website, Wisp's vision is to increase "quality of life with family and pets" through their scientific sweeping products that make cleaning quicker, efficient, and hassle-free. It further states:

"The WISP system, a breakthrough alternative to broom and dustpan that eliminates back and knee pain. It’s called WISP ing. WISP’s innovative, electrostatic polymer bristles are amazingly effective at capturing dirt, pet fur, lint, and other debris to clean floors, carpets, upholstery, and outdoor surfaces like no other tool on the market."

As per networthspot.com, Wisp has an estimated net worth of $2.31 million despite Eben Dobson not getting a deal on Shark Tank.

Eben Dobson and Wisp's journey after Shark Tank

On Shark Tank episode 1006, Eben showed his product, a broomstick and a dustpan, to the sharks. Electrostatic bristles trap dust while a built-in self-cleaning system cleans the broom on its own. Dobson assured that Wisp products will provide a "clean sweep" every time they're used.

The Wisp founder wanted $500,000 for 10% equity. He also revealed that due to $2.1 million already invested in the business and a loss of $600,000 in 2017, he only has $50,000. He admitted that he wanted assistance in making better financial decisions for his business to bloom.

Out of Mark, Barbara, Lori, Sara, and Kevin, Kevin decided to him an offer of $500,000 for 50% equity. Lori also joined him, mentioning that she would help Eben launch his brand on QVC, but was hesitant to invest due to his financial situation. Eben was more interested in Lori's offer to help him sell, which is why Kevin decided to withdraw his offer.

Even though Eben didn't get a deal on Shark Tank, Lori helped him out as promised. After Wisp was made available on QVC, it was soon also made available on Amazon and Walmart, alongside the company's official website.

Wisp also gives details on their founder's background story and how he came up with the idea of making these products:

"Eben’s products were functionally pure and mechanically sound – like his golf swing. They were sleek, lightweight, but strong...His first invention was a special hand-brush with unique bristles to clear debris from the golf green. Eben advocated for USGA approval on the golf course. Approved! The competitive Dobson knew he was onto something when people kept “borrowing” his invention and taking it home."

It further stated that this innovation helps with body aches and makes cleaning less tiring:

"The soft electrostatic polymer bristles proved magic at capturing dirt, dust, pet fur, even glass shards and other debris. And it cleaned virtually every surface. Products that work faster, easier, and more efficiently – with less time and energy spent. And certainly less aches and pains from the frustration of kneeling, stooping, and re-sweeping."

As of 2024, Wisp is a successful business and has items such as dog and cat brooms, and tools for cleaning several spaces, including RVs, cars, garages, carpets, and kitchens.

To see Eben's journey, stream Shark Tank on ABC and Hulu.