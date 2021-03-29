Inauthentic leaked video of Shawn Mendes surfaces online, leaves Twitter scandalized

Scores of Shawn Mendes fans were left scandalized recently after an alleged leaked video of the pop sensation began doing the rounds on Twitter.

The 22-year-old pop star recently found himself on the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons after an NSFW clip purportedly involving him surfaced online.

// nsfw



now why is TL talking about Shawn Mendes fisting himself where are yall getting this from. pic.twitter.com/TI7vWVJSRw — Mex (@MEXCIO4) March 29, 2021

Upon seeing his name in the trending tab, Twitter users were understandably curious.

However, they soon ended up regretting their decision upon finding out what exactly the contents of the obscene clip were.

Despite there being no concrete proof whether the person in the clip was Shawn Mendes or not, the mere thought of it has left his army of fans quite disturbed.

Twitter reacts to Shawn Mendes's alleged leaked video

One of the biggest names in the music industry today, Shawn Mendes, has witnessed a meteoric rise with each passing year.

From starting out on Vine to achieving worldwide fame with the massive success of his first studio album, "Handwritten," there has been no looking back for the boy wonder.

His relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello has thrust him further into the spotlight. Their wholesome dynamic remains a constant source of interest for the internet.

The couple were recently in the news after being subjected to a home invasion. Their LA home was targeted by burglars, leaving the couple terrified.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's home was broken into while the singers were there together, suspects took off in Shawn's G-Wagon, @TMZ reports.



🔗: https://t.co/gJ39tPw5N5 pic.twitter.com/puNclpV3nu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2021

Keeping his charming and clean-cut persona in mind, fans were left in disbelief upon seeing the viral clip. There's still no confirmation if the person indulging in the risque act is Shawn Mendes.

Here are some of the reactions to the clip online:

Im- im sorry what pic.twitter.com/mUIyqlwdRQ — i miss punz (@BigFroggyDumpy) March 29, 2021

The person in the clip, in all likelihood, is not Shawn Mendes. Several Twitter users probably jumped the gun and made wild assumptions. Moreover, the person's face is not shown in the video.

This was also pointed out by one particular Twitter user who slammed the toxic ways of social media.

Sending Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello love. Can twitter give these guys a break? They get no empathy even after their home invasion and car theft. And then have him trend for a leaked video that’s not him is just beyond cruel. — Shawmila Janey (@newshawmilafan) March 29, 2021

The Twitter rumor mill has often targeted several notable celebrities over the past couple of months.

By the looks of reactions above, it appears that Shawn Mendes has now become the latest to fall victim to claims of a scandalous leaked video.