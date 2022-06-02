“She’s still creating a false narrative”: How fans reacted to Amber Heard’s statement post-verdict

The seven-member jury delivered their verdict on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard’s defamation trial on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. The verdict was in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as he won all three claims against the actress.

In her post verdict statement, Amber Heard stated that she lost the lawsuit because of lack of evidence against “disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

Fans reacted to her statement on social media and called it a “false narrative.” They slammed her for defaming Depp again with the post verdict statement.

The trial, which commenced on April 11, 2022, came after Depp filed a defamation case against Heard, referencing the infamous 2018 op-ed featured in The Washington Post. In the article titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”, the actress had called herself the “public face of domestic abuse”.

Fans slam Amber Heard for her statement

Heard further called the verdict a “setback” for her as a woman, who was humiliated for speaking up the truth. The Aquaman actress also called out Depp’s lawyers for ignoring evidence that earlier made her win in the UK court. She concluded her statement by saying that she lost the right “to speak freely and openly.”

Her statement further mentioned:

“I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK."

Here's how citizens and fans reacted to Amber Heard's response:

Faline @BlueFaline_



#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

#AmberHeard When the trial and evidence has been seen by the world, a jury finds you guilty, and only 190k people have liked your post-trial statement whereas 11.7mil have liked his...it's not institutions or the media conspiring against you. It's you. When the trial and evidence has been seen by the world, a jury finds you guilty, and only 190k people have liked your post-trial statement whereas 11.7mil have liked his...it's not institutions or the media conspiring against you. It's you.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard#AmberHeard https://t.co/whSonl4CcG

Olivier Duret @oliduret Reading #AmberHeard statement makes you realize she will not change… still pointing the fingers at others, thanked no one and still acting the victim where it was clear to the world who/what she is… shameful! Reading #AmberHeard statement makes you realize she will not change… still pointing the fingers at others, thanked no one and still acting the victim where it was clear to the world who/what she is… shameful!

Diana @inthekeyofDi I feel for #ElaineBredehoft #BenRottenborn , and #AmberHeard 's legal team. You could see how drained they were today and I think they did as good a job as they could have, considering the evidence/client they had to represent. She didn't even thank them in her statement. Sheesh. I feel for #ElaineBredehoft, #BenRottenborn, and #AmberHeard's legal team. You could see how drained they were today and I think they did as good a job as they could have, considering the evidence/client they had to represent. She didn't even thank them in her statement. Sheesh.

Brenna McElroy @BrennaMcElroy #AmberHeard ‘s PR statement today high key more defamatory than the op ed title tho #AmberHeard ‘s PR statement today high key more defamatory than the op ed title tho 👀

Amber Heard won her second claim against Johnny Depp

While Johnny Depp won all three of his counts against Amber Heard, she won her second count in counterclaim. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard won $2 million in compensatory damages, but didn’t receive any money in punitive damages. Her victory count was the one where Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman defamed the Aquaman actress by calling her claims “hoaxes.” She lost the remaining first and third counts.

She was in attendance at the court during the announcement of the verdict, in the presence of Judge Penney Azcarate. However, Depp didn’t attend the session due to prior work commitments.

Post verdict, the actor issued a statement, expressing his gratitude towards his lawyers and supporters.

The 58-year-old actor’s statement also mentioned:

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

His lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, were also seen talking to the press after the verdict. They expressed their gratitude towards the judiciary system and thanked the jury for listening to Depp’s side of the story.

