"She was so sparkly": Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny recalls being starstuck by Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny was completely starstruck after meeting Taylor Swift. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, April 4, the actress revealed that she spent the whole 2024 Golden Globes ceremony staring at the back of the Blank Space hitmaker's head. According to Spaeny, Swift sat at the table where she was initially supposed to sit. The actress recalled:

"She was so sparkly, and she was so nice. She stood up for every winner."

The two did end up meeting at the end of the ceremony and Spaeny revealed that the singer was actually a fan of her work in Mare of Easttown, and Priscilla, for which Spaeny secured a Golden Globe nomination in the 'Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama' category.

Taylor Swift asked Cailee Spaeny for a picture together

Sofia Coppola's 2023 biopic Priscilla tells the story of Elvis Presley's widow Priscilla Presley. Priscilla was portrayed by 25-year-old actress Cailee Spaeny of The Craft: Legacy fame. The hit A24 film procured Spaeny a Golden Globe nomination in the 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama' category. The award was eventually won by Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Spaeny won a Golden Globe nomination for 'Priscilla' (Image via Instagram/@caileespaeny)

Cailee Spaeny appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to promote her upcoming film Civil War. During the appearance, Spaeny told the story of her encounter with 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. She narrated to host Jimmy Kimmel:

"I heard that I was sitting at the Poor Things table, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a winners table.’ It’s a very big deal, so I sort of wandered in, and I was trying to find my name tag, and I saw Emma Stone,"

She continued:

"I’m like all right, OK. So, someone had moved my name tag, but it was totally fine. Then, Taylor Swift ended up sitting at that table, so the jury’s still out. I feel like maybe my name card got moved for Taylor."

Spaeny recalled that she was sitting with her friend Ruby Cruz, who is best known for Mare of Easttown and Bottoms but did not know who won or what any of the speeches were about as she was just staring at the back of Taylor Swift's head for the whole night. She said she simply could not believe that this was her life. Cailee Spaeny told Jimmy Kimmel:

"She was so sparkly, and she was so nice. She stood up for every winner. My friend’s like, ‘Nope, you’re not leaving here tonight without meeting Taylor.'"

Cailee Spaeny was starstruck by Taylor Swift (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)

Her friend was committed to keeping her promise and went around the place and asked people for a chance for Spaeny to meet Swift. Her friend was successful and the 34-year-old singer met up with Spaeny at the end of the night. Spaeny recalled:

"[Taylor Swift] said ‘Oh my God I loved you in the movie'. It was so surreal, and then she also had remembered me in Mare of Easttown, which is crazy because I only worked like a week on that show, and half of that week, I played a dead body."

Spaeny complimented Swift's hair (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift, @caileespaeny)

Cailee Spaeny was completely awestruck by Taylor's demeanor. Before Spaeny could even ask for a picture with Swift, Swift asked the actress for a picture with her. Spaeny's friend Ruby Cruz also chimed in by saying that she was also in Mare of Easttown.

Expand Tweet

After attaining critical acclaim for her performance in Priscilla, Cailee Spaeny is all set for two more upcoming highly anticipated films. The first one is Alex Garland's dystopian action movie Civil War, all set to release on April 12, and the second one is Fede Álvarez's Alien sequel Alien: Romulus, which will be released on August 16.