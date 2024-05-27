"She stole almost a million dollars from another guy"- Single Mom Birthday Cake drama explained as ex-husband's claims go viral 

On May 23, 2024, TikToker Elizabeth Teckenbrock, with the username @morethanelizabeth, went viral after sharing a video of baking her birthday cake. The internet personality garnered millions of views and likes on the video that showcased the realities of being a single mom.

Since then, the clip has been deleted from her account, with her ex-husband Andrew Cormier (username @reinventingelizabeth on TikTok) accusing her of faking cancer and not paying child support, among other allegations.

The internet dual between the former couple began with Elizabeth Teckenbrock sharing a video that showed her wiping the tears off of her face while preparing a birthday cake for herself. She also wrote in the video:

“Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you.”

Soon after, her ex-husband, Andrew Cormier, took to TikTok to reveal the couple's history. In the video, which included multiple screenshots of legal documents, he shared that he has full custody of their children and alleged that Elizabeth had yet to pay him $21,175.29 in child support. Andrew further added:

“She was also arrested for cheque fraud, and during that hearing, it turned out that she stole almost a million dollars from another guy.”

Andrew then showed pictures of medical scans and said that Elizabeth used them to fake cancer.

Elizabeth Teckenbrock's response to ex-husband’s claims

On May 25, 2024, Elizabeth Teckenbrock, who has been dubbed the “single mom with the birthday cake”, responded on her TikTok account regarding the allegations of fraudulent activities. While defending herself, Teckenbrock stated:

“I cashed a cheque out of our, out of my account to open a new private account of my own. And I cashed to put it in there, and before that cheque cleared, it bounced. That’s what, that’s exactly what happened. I got my case closed and I don’t know what else to say about that.”

She also speculated that her ex-husband, Andrew was extremely abusive throughout their marriage, leading to her experiencing trauma-induced psychosis. Elizabeth then alleged that other women had also filed a restraining order against him.

At one point, she claimed that Andrew was a “Scientologist” who was dedicated to destroying her life, which Andrew has since denied on his TikTok account.

The viral birthday cake video personality said that she did her best not to come forward with allegations against her husband, as she thought it was the right thing to do, as a mother. The influencer further added:

“I have always said, I don’t care what he does to me, what I care about, what I care about is my children.”

Since then, Elizabeth Teckenbrock who garnered global attention for her "birthday cake" viral video has deleted her TikTok account, with Andrew Cormier denying the domestic violence allegations made by the former.

On May 26, 2024, in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dot, Elizabeth said that she does not deserve the hate she is receiving due to her ex-husband’s claims. She added that she does not want him to receive hate either and only wants to care for her children. Elizabeth further said:

“I’m just a mom who posts on TikTok for fun. And what he did isn’t OK.”

This is not the first time a parent has unexpectedly gone viral online. In September 2023, TikTok user Bad Juju garnered backlash for stating that she occasionally hated being a mother as she could not be “selfish” and put her own mental health first.

