"She truly was meant for this role" — Netizens react as Variety predicts Ariana Grande will win the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ Oscar for Wicked

On February 6, 2025, Variety published their Oscar predictions for 'Best Supporting Actress', with the title suggesting it was a choice between Ariana Grande and Zoe Saldaña.

In a comparison between Grande and Saldaña's respective movies Wicked and Emilia Pérez, Variety mentioned that the latter's movie garnered backlash owing to Karla Sofía Gascón's controversy which could affect Zoe Saldaña's chances of winning the Oscar.

As for Ariana Grande, the publication mentioned that while musical performances don't usually land with Oscar voters in the acting category,

"Grande’s transition from pop sensation to bona fide movie star could be the kind of industry narrative that sways ballots."

Internet users ensured their opinions on Variety's prediction concerning Grande were made known by taking to X wherein an X user tweeted:

"ariana grande DESERVES it. nobody has yearned longer and put more effort than her. the payoff has inspired so many people. she truly was meant for this role"

"Ariana truly deserves it she’s amazing in every role" an X user commented.

"she will be TAKING that oscar" another X user mentioned.

"That would be huge for her! Ariana has already proven her talent in music, but winning an Oscar would take her career to another level. If Variety is predicting it, she must have delivered a standout performance. Let’s see if the Academy agrees!" an internet user stated.

On the other hand, some netizens stated that it is unlikely for Grande to win the Oscars for the 'Best Supporting Actress' category:

"That prediction seems unlikely since Ariana Grande is primarily known for her music career rather than acting." an X user tweeted.

"If Zoe Saldana doesn’t win I expect it to be Felicity Jones then.Even Monica Barbaro is more reasonable. Ariana Grande is there just to increase the viewership; her performance is Wicked was enjoyable but not Oscar’s worthing" a netizen commented.

"The global superstar steps into one of musical theater’s most beloved roles"- Variety describes Ariana Grande's Wicked stint in Oscar prediction

In its Oscar prediction piece for 'Best Supporting Actress' Variety mentioned that Zoe Saldaña had four highest-grossing films on her resume and had worked to distance herself from Karla Sofía Gascón's comments ensuring that her campaign remained unaffected.

Commenting on Ariana Grande and her performance in the musical Wicked, Variety mentioned:

"In “Wicked,” Grande’s take on Glinda is a scene-stealing mix of charm, wit, and razor-sharp comedic timing. At 31, the global superstar steps into one of musical theater’s most beloved roles and delivers in full force."

The publication indicated that Grande might have better chances owing to her transition from "pop sensation to bona fide movie star" while Saldaña’s campaign depended on whether votes would separate her from the controversy concerning the movie Emilia Pérez.

Without taking a particular name, toward the end of the piece, Variety mentioned that the race of the supporting actress could come down to BAFTA, SAG, and CCA. The publication's Oscar prediction piece ended with a question stating:

"Will Saldaña’s measured distance from the backlash secure her victory, or will Grande’s dazzling performance and fresh industry narrative push her over the edge?"

In addition to her nomination in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category at the Oscars, Ariana Grande recently unveiled her first collaboration with Swarovski in January 2025, after being named the company's global brand ambassador last year.

